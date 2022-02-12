First impressions: Elden Ring is all praise in the international press

Feeling of freedom and anxiety for the debut dominate the first impressions

There are still 13 days to go Elden Ring be available to the public. But, until February 24th arrives, it is possible to get a sense of what to expect from the game through the feedbacks given by the international press. And so far, the game has been highly praised.

This Thursday (10), important vehicles of the foreign press made available their first impressions about the RPG. We separate some of what was said by the international media. Check it out below.

Elden Ring International Impressions

eurogamer

“Six hours with the terrible freedom of Elden Ring”, describes the title of the first impressions of the Eurogamer portal. Like all the others, the vehicle had six hours to explore the world of the new game and after that make the first analysis. The text describes the vast initial options in the title, as well as a brief explanation of the classes, and also makes a comparison with what was seen in the Closed Beta.

What impressed the vehicle, in this case, was the freedom of how it is possible to interact with the game. “It’s amazing when you think about how FromSoftware (developer) should consider how each player can go at their own pace as they each explore the map in their own way, and yet how the progression feels entirely up to you”points.



VG247

VG247 analysis should help increase the hype about the game. The subtitle announces: “From Software’s Elden Ring has what it takes to be one of the greatest games of all time, if it can hold its own”. The wording of the text seems quite optimistic about what the game could be in the future.

The author claims that Elden Ring has the potential to be a next-gen game, other than saying it had a similar feel when it tested it”The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild“, not yet Wii U. The author, Alex Donaldsonprefers not to commit too much and says that he has made mistakes before in previews, as in cyberpunk. But the general tone is that Elden Ring “is one of the great”pins the preview of VG247.

IGN

IGN chose to convey its first impressions through a narrated video. While the author describes what he can see during his six hours of gameplay, it is possible to follow the game’s gameplay by swiping across the screen. “Elden Ring encourages and rewards exploration”says the author at one point in the video.

A point highlighted by the review is the possibility of trying out different features in this game, even after choosing your class. “In each of the Souls games, you choose from several starting classes, but once chosen, I sometimes felt like they didn’t allow for much experience. Elden Ring’s customizable weapon abilities seem to change that.”.



Easy Allies

Finally, Easy Allies brought a half-hour chat about the gaming experience. In this case, impressions also look positive. “It’s a really good feeling, like jumping and fighting, it combines everything from all the games so far and puts it all together in this crazy package”describe Isla Hinckwho tested the game for the vehicle.

The author also stated that she was very anxious to Elden Ring and said he can’t wait for the game’s release.

adrenaline analysis

But if you still have your doubts about the game, don’t worry. Elden Ring will have a complete analysis done by the team adrenaline, in addition to other content involving the game. Stay tuned!

