first previews of the game are being published

Elden Ring has promises to be one of FromSoftware’s biggest games and it looks like the Japanese studio will live up to expectations. The first previews of the game were published on the networks and the reports are very positive.

Many of the journalists responsible for the previews did not spare praise for the new production by Hidetaka Miyazaki. VG247, for example, said the title conveys a “feeling of [Zelda] Breath of The Wild” — 2017’s GOTY and one of the biggest open-world references — and that it could be “the greatest of all time.”

Typing this makes me nervous, I could be wrong, but here goes: [Elden Ring] gives me that feeling of [Zelda] Breath of the Wild. This may be the greatest game of all time, the game of the generation. That rare title that everyone will talk about for a long time, that will resonate in the industry. It’s big.

Eurogamer, on the other hand, played the beginning of Elden Ring for about six hours, including the character creation feature — but was in doubt if this was the final version of the title. The text highlighted several aspects, such as classes, the open world with “danger lurking everywhere” and the freedom to enjoy everything the way the player wants.

There are difficulties and challenges here, yes, but there is also the promise that you can and will overcome them as you please. Freedom. Great and terrible freedom.

The RPG Site was another vehicle that garnered praise for Elden Ring, extolling the way FromSoftware combined quantity and quality in the same product: “it can be that rare game that achieves this feat”.

There’s something to be said for quality and quantity, but… why can’t we have both? Elden Ring may be that rare game that achieves this feat.

Finally, IGN also published a video with their impressions, where they extolled the way the adventure encourages players to explore – who will be very well rewarded for it, by the way.

Elden Ring arrives in February 25th to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Miyazaki says Elden Ring’s difficulty is calibrated

For those who are not very close to the difficulty of a soulslike, but enjoyed the premise of Elden Ring, good news: Miyazaki recently said on the PS Blog that this aspect of the game is calibrated and “more players will come to an end”. Check out the details!