Florianópolis has half of the cases of SC due to inflammatory syndrome associated with Covid-19

Data take into account the cases of children and adolescents hospitalized in the Santa Catarina hospital network

Florianópolis has half of Santa Catarina’s cases of inflammatory syndrome associated with Covid-19 in children and adolescents. Among them, one died, according to data released this Thursday (10).

According to the SES (State Department of Health), the state recorded 59 cases and two deaths of SIM-P (Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome) among people aged 0 to 19 years in the state.

View cases by municipality

Regarding the age group, the highest number of notifications occurred in children aged 5 to 9 years, which is also the age of the two victims of the disease.

Check by age group

Understand what SIM-P is

Also according to the SES, children and adolescents, in general, show only mild symptoms of Covid-19. However, it can develop a serious clinical picture associated with a late and more intense inflammatory response, which occurs after the acute infection caused by the virus that causes Covid-19, named SIM-P.

It is a serious acute inflammatory condition that affects the blood vessels of children and adolescents, and can occur, on average, within two to four weeks after infection by the virus.

Despite being rare, most cases of SIM-P require hospitalization for treatment in Intensive Care, which can lead to death.

In addition to causing vasculitis, which is a clinical condition of intense inflammation of blood vessels, in which symptoms are persistent fever, heart complications such as myocarditis, valvulitis and pericarditis.

As well as gastrointestinal complications, conjunctivitis, signs of mucocutaneous inflammation (mouth, hands or feet), kidney failure and brain involvement.

The most severe cases present with shock requiring hemodynamic support, and may progress to death. Respiratory symptoms are not present in all cases.

first cases

The first cases of SIM-P were identified in UK hospitals in April 2020.

In Brazil, the first case was confirmed in March 2020, and as of January 23, 2022, 1,466 cases and 88 deaths of SIM-P associated with Covid-19 were confirmed.

Vaccination can reduce risk

Also according to the SES, in addition to preventing the occurrence of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the vaccine against Covid-19 can reduce the risk of the occurrence of sequelae of the disease in all its forms, including cases of SIM-P, and also represent a safety mechanism for the return of children and adolescents to school life.

It is worth mentioning that the two vaccines followed all the protocols, passing through the three phases of clinical studies that attested to their safety and efficacy, and were authorized for use in Brazil by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Also according to the SES, 86% of adolescents have already received, at least, the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. In addition, 50.7% completed the primary vaccination cycle.

Meanwhile, 8.1% of children between 5 and 11 years old received the first dose of vaccine in Santa Catarina, according to data from Vacinómetro SC. It is worth mentioning that the immunization of this age group started on January 14 this year.