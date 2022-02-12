For bad economy, sell purple shares now, says BTG – Money Times

Foreseeing a more difficult economic scenario, with a possible increase in default, the BTG agreement downgraded the recommendation of Nubank (NAKED) from neutral to selling, with a price target of $8.50, down nearly 9% from Wednesday’s close.

Analysts Eduardo Rosman, Ricardo Buchpigue and Thiago Paura argue that investors and market players are increasingly concerned about the deterioration of the credit cycle ahead, especially for unsecured consumer loans.

“In addition, several of the government’s aid programs to combat the impacts of Covid have come to an end. Meanwhile, household debt has risen to historically high levels,” they argue.

So, they predict, with revolving credit cards and overdrafts already returning to pre-Covid levels, along with recent signs of deteriorating asset quality in some banks’ earnings, the credit cycle could actually get worse.

The stock downgrade comes weeks after the empiricus drop report recommending to bet on the fall of the shares of roxinho, citing the company’s difficulty in monetizing customers. THE Itaú BBA was another bank to recommend the sale of the papers.

Since its IPO in December, Nubank’s share has dropped 40%, with the market value being exceeded by Itaú and Bradesco.

Worrying Signs

The trio of BTG analysts recall that in a conference call with investors, the Santander (SANB11) mentioned that it is more cautious in credit due to concerns related to the high level of household indebtedness, especially for low-income people.

THE BV Bank also showed a strong increase in provisions. In the press release, the bank explained that additional provisions have been made to prepare for potential deterioration related to the rise of the Omicron.

Pan Bank (BPAN4) and safe harbor (PSSA3) were other companies that spoke about the concern with the rise in delinquency.

“Considering the growing caution in the banking sector, it seems counterintuitive that Nubank shares have performed so well in recent days. The bank is much more exposed to riskier loans than the incumbents”, they say.

Nubank is not immune

BTG argues that regardless of how well Nubank’s credit card NPLs have performed in recent years regarding the system, these same data also indicate that fintechs are not immune to the ups and downs of the credit cycle.

“So, even considering that Nubank continues to perform better than the market, and assuming that the system’s credit card NPLs deteriorate, it seems reasonable to expect a deterioration also in Nubank”, he says.

It is worth remembering that Nubank’s customer base is made up of a younger and lower-income audience and it seems “very unlikely” that the company will not feel the effects of the weaker economy, says the bank.

Nubank should be responsible

To Reuters on the 2nd, Nubank CEO David Vélez said that the slowdown in the Brazilian economy may represent an opportunity for the bank to gain market share. The speech caused noise in the market, with investors questioning the bank’s risky strategy.

Despite this, BTG says that if conditions worsen further, management would agree to be more conservative in credit origination, as it correctly did after the first wave of lockdowns began in March 2020.

“Therefore, we do not believe that Nubank wants to grow at all costs, as some market agents interpreted David Velez’s comments”, he adds.

Analysts recall that if Nubank shows very strong results in the fourth quarter, “which we tend to see as likely”, this should play against downgrade.

“But right now we see a very bad asymmetry in the stock and we chose to stay ahead of it, leading us to downgrade the stock to sell”, he says.

Nubank publishes its balance sheet on February 25th.