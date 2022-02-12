Ford may adopt solution for manual transmission that never worked

Just as electric cars took years to become truly viable, Ford wants to rescue a technology from the past for the present. With automatic cars increasingly dominating the market, the blue oval brand seems to have found a solution to the good old-fashioned manual transmission.

Records revealed by Muscle Car And Trucks reveal that Ford plans to make a manual transmission that doesn’t necessarily need a clutch pedal. The idea is an evolution of the terrifying system used by the Fiat Palio Citymatic and the semi-automatic Mercedes-Benz A-Class in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Ford’s idea is more complex, however. There will be a clutch pedal for the driver to use when there is a need or for faster changes. However, for traffic or at times when the need for comfort is greater, a robot will act by activating the clutch. Thus, the driver only makes the changes in the lever.

for sports

This combination of the best of both worlds should only be used on Ford sports models. The system should debut on the new generation Mustang, which is scheduled to launch in 2023. The Fiesta ST and Focus ST (or RS) can also use this innovative type of manual transmission.

Ford may adopt the automatic clutch transmission for the Bronco, as the large SUV is having good demand for the manual version. Automatic clutch actuation could further increase demand for this type of beefy SUV variant.

In Brazil, Ford is unlikely to adopt this technology. After all, when brands tried to reinvent the manual transmission with single-clutch automatics or electronically actuated clutch semiautomatics, sales were extremely low. In addition, they became a mico in the market.

>>Chevrolet can follow Ford and only have SUVs, pickups and sports cars

>>VW Amarok GTI? German version of the Ranger Raptor is considered

>> Ford Maverick Owners Say Pickup Lost Stickers In Washing