Former President Áñez’s Trial Suspended

The trial of former Bolivian President Jeanine Áñez, accused of promoting a coup d’état and the removal of former President Evo Morales in late 2019, was suspended this Thursday by a court in La Paz.

The process was supposed to start virtually due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the former ruler’s lawyers managed to indefinitely postpone the trial arguing about the vulnerability of rights and judicial procedure.

The opposition politician, who has been in preventive custody for 11 months, could be sentenced to 12 years in prison if found guilty of violating the country’s constitution and laws to gain power, according to the Bolivian Ministry of Justice.

The then senator Áñez proclaimed herself president of Bolivia on November 12, 2019 with the support of the Armed Forces, during a political crisis caused by an alleged electoral fraud committed by Morales, and after the resignation of the former indigenous leader due to social pressure.

Áñez went on hunger strike last Tuesday in a La Paz prison, in protest over a process that she says is fraught with irregularities.

“I am desperate to see a country without justice and law, that the international community understands that justice belongs to Evo Morales and Luis Arce (current president of the country)”, reads a public letter from Áñez. “They will not be able to hide from history the fraud they committed”, points out the former president.