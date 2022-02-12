French relationship app expands presence in Latin America – 02/11/2022 – Panel SA

After establishing itself in Brazil, Happn, a French relationship application, is preparing to expand, from here, to other Latin American countries. According to the company, Brazil has shown good results and the plan is now to invest in Uruguay and Chile this year.

The two new markets should serve as a thermometer for the future in the region, especially with the switch to the Spanish language.

In Brazil, where it landed in 2015, Happn currently has around 18 million active users.

The volume already corresponds to 15% of the total number of people using the app, which records 4.9 million messages sent daily, the company says.

After three years in ecommerce, the home product chain Camicado ended 2021 with 200 sellers operating on the site, twice as many as in 2020.

According to Camicado, which belongs to the Renner group, the size of the stock grew 20 times. The brand currently has 80,000 types of product, including its own and sellers’ items.



Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco