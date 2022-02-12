Friday, February 11th | Summary of the day

United States says that Russia may invade Ukraine “any time”. police operation in Vila Cruzeiro, in Rio, leaves eight dead and closes schools and health centers. Prosecutor’s Office calls for investigation into Mario Frias trip to New York. Customers report “fruit blow” in the São Paulo Market. the hundred years of 1922 Modern Art Week. And the student who took thousand in the writing of the Enem and repeated the elder sister’s feat.

Share this summary on WhatsApp

Share this summary on Telegram

▶️ g1 newsletter: receive a summary of the day’s news in your email

1 of 2 Russian soldiers during military training in Belarus, in a photo released this Friday (11). — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry via AP Russian soldiers during military training in Belarus, in a photo released on Friday (11). — Photo: Russian Defense Ministry via AP

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country because of the threat of a Russian invasion. The United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands made the same recommendation. In the announcement, Biden cited the number of troops Russia has deployed to the region: 100,000. He again dismissed the idea of ​​sending American troops to Ukraine, arguing that it would give the conflict the proportions of “a world war”. “When Americans and Russians start shooting at each other, we enter a very different world,” he said.

Meeting of world leaders

This Friday (11), Biden spoke by phone with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Romania, as well as the heads of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union. They promised “swift and severe” sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, according to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s spokesman. “All diplomatic efforts seek to persuade Russia […]. The aim is to prevent a war in Europe,” the representative said.

▶️ Understand the origins of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

▶️ Russia asks Bolsonaro to do 5 Covid tests before seeing Putin

Police operation in Vila Cruzeiro

A joint operation by the Military Police and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in Vila Cruzeiro, in the North Zone of Rio, left at least eight dead after an intense confrontation this Friday morning. Schools and health posts had to be closed. On social media, residents reported despair, fear of leaving the house and spoke of “bullet rain” (read testimonials here).

The security forces sought to fulfill arrest warrants against a cargo theft gang. The main target was drug dealer Chico Bento, one of the leaders of the Comando Vermelho. According to investigations, he has been in Vila Cruzeiro since Jacarezinho was occupied by the Integrated City Program, almost a month ago. Until the last update of this report was sent, this Friday’s operation had arrested a man and seized seven rifles, four pistols, 14 grenades and 72 kg of basic drug paste.

▶️ Who is Chico Bento, target of police actions with 36 dead in RJ

▶️ 12 years ago, Vila Cruzeiro had a cinematographic police occupation

The Public Ministry asked the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) to determine the expenses of the official trip to New York made by the special secretary of Culture of the federal government, Mario Frias, which cost R$ 39,000 to the public coffers. He was in the city between December 15 and 18, 2021, in the company of the Assistant Special Secretary for Culture, Hélio Ferraz. According to Portal da Transparência, which also reported the costs involved, Frias went to discuss an audiovisual project with businessman Bruno Garcia and jiu-jitsu fighter Renzo Gracie.

What does the Public Prosecutor’s Office say?

Deputy Attorney General of the MP with the TCU, Lucas Rocha Furtado says that the investigation of the trip is necessary “in view of the evidence of overlapping of private interests with the public interest, with offense to the constitutional principles of legality, the impersonality of morality and economy”.

Consumers reported on a social network that they are suffering blows from fruit sellers at the São Paulo Municipal Market, Mercadão, which is in the central region of the capital. In a note, Procon-SP reported that it became aware of the coup through the victims’ reports in the press. In a post denouncing the so-called “fruit coup”, a customer reports that he went to the place and a seller offered him orange with acerola, for R$ 40 a kilo. He says he also took a tray of cherry. At the time of weighing, however, the seller put R$190. The victim reported that the amount charged was R$230.

100 years of Modern Art Week 🎨📃🎼

2 of 2 Teatro Municipal de São Paulo in 1911: more than ten years after its opening, the place was the stage for the 1922 Week — Photo: Publicity/Theatro Municipal de São Paulo Municipal Theater of São Paulo in 1911: more than ten years after opening, the place was the stage of the 1922 Week — Photo: Publicity/Theatro Municipal de São Paulo

The Modern Art Week, held from February 13 to 17, 1922 at the Municipal Theater of São Paulo to celebrate the Centenary of Independence, is completing one hundred years. The festival had an exhibition and presentations of literature and music. Names such as Mário de Andrade, Oswald de Andrade, Anita Malfatti, Menotti Del Picchia, Victor Brecheret, Heitor Villa-Lobos, Graça Aranha and Di Cavalcanti participated. This report shows where to see, read and hear works that marked the event.

💯 Centenary is celebrated at Municipal de SP; see schedule

🖼️ Full schedule has exhibitions and concerts