‘Fruit coup’: In the networks, users denounce abusive practices carried out in the Mercadão de São Paulo

Regulars report having paid R$200 for a single fruit tray; sellers advertised prices per gram of product, not per kilogram.

Photo: Jaelson Lucas/SMCS Sellers are accused of scamming the Municipal Market of São Paulo



Users of social networks began to denounce an abusive practice carried out by sellers in the Municipal Market of São Paulo: the carrying out of scams involving the sale of fruits in one of the most traditional points of the capital of São Paulo. Some profiles claim to have paid BRL 200 for a single tray. Others explain how the practice is carried out. According to the allegations, some of the merchants approach customers and inform the price for 100 grams of the product. At the end of the purchase, the value increases exponentially. Others claim that weighings are carried out on hidden scales, with other price references.

A visitor to the place explained how his experience was when he came across the fruit scam. According to Rubens Júnior (@rubeistica), the attempted fraud took place in January. “The tray was weighed on the back of the stall, costing R$ 79. We had no reaction, not least because another amount of fruit was added to the tray. We explained that we didn’t want the quantity, because of the value, and soon he [vendedor] started coercing us into taking it anyway. My friend and I didn’t give up the payment and he probably realized that we understood that it was a ‘blow‘ and started lowering the price. But it was also just because of that and out of fear that something would happen as soon as we left the market,” he explained.

Antônio Gomes (@Jagomes05) reported that, on one of his trips to the Municipal Market, he was offered a gossip. When going to the cashier, the amount charged was R$ 25 per unit. “Of course I didn’t pay,” he said. Another complaint was from Arthur (@arthurlodi_) who complained about the abusive prices when having to pay R$ 200 for a single tray of fruit. Tati (@tatimrqs), Simodena (@Simodena) and Cris (@crisdenervo) also announced that they were victims of a scam by sellers on market.