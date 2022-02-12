Galaxy S22 line prices leak in Brazil days before the announcement

With the official announcement that took place this week and a few days to go before the arrival in Brazil, a list reveals the possible prices of all models of the Galaxy S22 series before the national launch, showing how much those interested in the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus or Galaxy S22 Ultra will need to fork out to take home one of Samsung’s flagships.

Supposed prices of the Galaxy S22 line reveal the same values ​​as the Galaxy S21 series (Image: Playback/Samsung)

Revealed by youtuber Rodrigo Portella from the Geek Loko channel, the list shows that all three smartphones will be sold in four color options, with prices starting at R$5,999 for the Galaxy S22 and reaching up to R$10,499 for the most powerful S22 Ultra. .

According to the list, the Galaxy S22 can start at R$5,999, while the Galaxy S22 Plus would have a suggested value of R$6,999 for the base version and the powerful Galaxy S22 Ultra would start at R$9,499. Check out the possible prices of the trio below:

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Galaxy S22 (Colors: Black, White, Pink and Green) 128 GB for R$ 5,999 256 GB for R$ 6,499

(Colors: Black, White, Pink and Green)

Galaxy S22 Plus (Colors: Black, White, Pink and Green) 128 GB for R$ 6,999 256 GB for R$ 7,499

(Colors: Black, White, Pink and Green)

Galaxy S22 Ultra (Colors: Black, White, Wine and Green) 256 GB for BRL 9,499 512 GB for BRL 10,499

(Colors: Black, White, Wine and Green)

These values ​​are the same as those practiced by Samsung Brazil in the launch of the entire Galaxy S21 line in the previous year, which reinforces the policy adopted by the brand in the international market of not raising prices in the current generation.

Trio Galaxy S22 will arrive in Brazil next week (Image: Reproduction/Samsung)

Official details must be presented at the national event that takes place next Tuesday, February 15, at 12:00 GMT. It is important to note that such information is rumors, not guaranteeing that such prices are actually practiced — despite the high possibility.

Source: Rodrigo Portella