Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra: what changes between Samsung phones | Cell

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the big news from Samsung for 2022 with a suggested price of US$ 1,199 (about R$ 6,310). With a series of internal and external changes compared to the predecessor Galaxy S21 Ultra, the newly launched cell phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an unprecedented pen directly on its body. In the following lines, understand the similarities and differences in the evolution of the device.

The S22 Ultra does not yet have a confirmed price for Brazil, although the national launch is scheduled for February 15th. The Galaxy S21 Ultra arrived in the country in February 2021 for R$9,499, but nowadays it can be found for much less: R$5,999 on Amazon.

🔎 Samsung launches Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra (with S Pen); see prices

Check out 7 facts about the Galaxy S22

There are subtle differences in the S22 Ultra and S21 Ultra screens. The 2022 version of the premium cell phone now offers a display that can work with a refresh rate from 10 Hz to 120 Hz, while the S21 Ultra’s screen works between 48 Hz and 120 Hz. The difference is important because the possibility that the display working at low speeds can help reduce battery consumption.

2 of 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like a Galaxy Note — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like a Galaxy Note — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Another noticeable difference is the maximum brightness intensity: while the S22 Ultra can reach an impressive 1,750 nits, the predecessor’s display parks at 1,500 nits at peak times.

The other specifications are very similar, with dimensions measured at 6.8 inches, resolution of 3080 x 1440 pixels in the S22 Ultra against 3200 x 1440 pixels in the predecessor.

In the design there are some significant changes. The new S22 Ultra, for example, has a smoother rear, without the same pronounced jump caused by the S21 Ultra’s camera module. In addition, the 2022 model is more “square”, with Galaxy Note airs, while the predecessor has more curved lines. The newly launched cell phone comes – for the first time – with an internal compartment to house the S Pen stylus.

3 of 9 S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen and 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo S21 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen and 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is finished with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus Plus on both the front and rear, while the S21 Ultra uses the standard Victus on both bezels. The phone’s structure is all aluminum in both cases and both are also IP68 certified against water and dust particles. There are four color options for the S22 Ultra: black, white, green and burgundy. The S21 Ultra is only available in black or silver.

4 of 9 The S21 Ultra’s camera system is very similar to the S22 Ultra — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo The S21 Ultra’s camera system is very similar to the S22 Ultra’s — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

As far as the cameras are concerned, Samsung was conservative and adopted a set similar to the one that already came in the previous model in the S22 Ultra. Both bring:

108 MP wide and f/1.8 focal aperture with Dual Pixel autofocus

10 MP periscopic telephoto f/4.9 with 10x optical zoom

10MP conventional telephoto f/2.2 with 3x optical zoom

Ultra wide 12MP and f/2.2

5 of 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra has 108 MP on the main camera — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra has 108 MP on the main camera — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The advances in the S22’s camera system seem to have focused on image processing, something more related to the software and resources that the camera app offers to improve photographs, apply effects and correct imperfections.

One of the confirmed novelties is that the cell phone will always generate 108 megapixel images, unlike the S21 Ultra that could reduce the final resolution of the photo in low light scenarios as a device to improve the lighting of the photo.

Another relevant novelty is that the sensors are up to 23% larger. This means that they are more sensitive to light, an interesting feature for those who take pictures in poorly lit environments.

The specifications also remain the same in the field of selfies. Both phones offer the same 40MP sensor, housed in a small hole centered on the top edge of the display.

6 of 9 Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen – same size as the S21 Ultra — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 6.8-inch screen – the same size as the S21 Ultra — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra hits the Brazilian market with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 instead of the Exynos 2200, which will be used in other countries. Already last year, the S21 Ultra landed in the country with the Exynos 2100 in place of the Snapdragon 888, reserved for other markets. There is some resistance among fans of the brand to versions with Exynos because, in general, models with Snapdragon have superior performance and may even use less energy.

In Brazil, the S22 Ultra has Qualcomm’s octa-core processor formed by a high-speed 3 GHz core, three intermediates at 2.4 GHz and four of higher efficiency at 1.7 GHz. To compare, the Exynos 2100 from S21, also eight-core, has a 2.9 GHz, three 1.8 GHz and four 2.2 GHz cores.

Remember the highlights of the Galaxy S21

In RAM memory, a curious situation: the S22 Ultra can be found with 8 GB, an amount that was not seen in 2021, when Samsung announced versions with 12 GB or 16 GB. In addition to the 8 GB in what will be the entry-level version of the phone, there is still the possibility of finding it with 12 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra reaffirms a change promoted in the previous generation: there is no microSD card slot. Samsung promises versions with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or even 1TB of storage, while the S21 Ultra is offered with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB.

7 of 9 The S21 Ultra, like the S22 Ultra, uses a 5,000 mAh battery — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo The S21 Ultra, like the S22 Ultra, uses a 5,000 mAh battery — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Nothing changes in terms of gross battery capacity, as both models have 5,000 mAh. What is different is the fact that the S22 can work with chargers up to 45 Watts of power, while the S21 Ultra has a fixed limit of 25 Watts.

On the negative side, Samsung’s decision to market the cell phone without a charger included in the box remains, signaling that the consumer will have to provide a device on their own to experience fast charging at maximum power. Samsung has confirmed that it will provide a free charger to customers who wish to do so, as long as they meet certain requirements.

8 of 9 Galaxy S21 Ultra bezel extends to the camera module — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S21 Ultra bezel extends to the camera module — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The S22 Ultra comes out of the box naturally with Android 12 installed, but that doesn’t mean the S21 Ultra is outdated: the smartphone has been updated to the new Android in Brazil. In addition, it also features Samsung’s One UI 4 interface.

And here’s an important difference, at least in the short term: the S22 Ultra runs version 4.1 of Samsung’s graphical interface, while the S21 Ultra is currently running version 3.1 – even with Android 12.

Samsung has extended the system updates commitment to a minimum of four years of Android plus an additional year of security packages. The policy is also valid for the S21.

The two devices are compatible with 5G Sub6 signal and Wi-Fi 6E, in addition to offering Bluetooth 5.2 connection. There is also NFC on both, a feature that enables the use of both smartphones as a method of payment by approximation.

In both there is biometrics through fingerprint reading directly on the screen. There are still some traditional features of Samsung in more expensive devices, such as wireless transfer of energy to other devices and the Samsung DeX application, to use a smartphone as if it were a computer.

9 of 9 S Pen support is better resolved on the S22 Ultra — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo S Pen support is better resolved on the S22 Ultra — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The two Galaxy recognize the S Pen, but there is a big difference in pen support between each one: the S21 Ultra doesn’t seem to have been developed with this compatibility in mind, which may explain why the model doesn’t have the space to house the accessory. .

With a design reminiscent of the Galaxy Note line, the S22 Ultra has a compartment dedicated to the accessory that, unlike the S21 Ultra, is offered with the cell phone. Latency has dropped from 9 milliseconds on the Note 20 Ultra to just 2.8 milliseconds on the new generation.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has no confirmed price for Brazil. It is known that it reaches the American market for US$ 1,199, which is around R$ 6,310. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still marketed in the Brazilian market and can be found for prices starting at R$5,999 on Amazon.

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Galaxy S21 Ultra Specifications Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S21 Ultra Launch February 2022 February 2021 launch price from $1,199 from BRL 9,499 Current price – from BRL 5,999 (Amazon) Screen 6.8 inches 6.8 inches screen resolution 3080 x 1440 pixels 3200 x 1440 pixels Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (octa-core up to 3 GHz) Exynos 2100 (octa-core up to 2.9 GHz) RAM memory 8GB / 12GB 12 / 16 GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB cameras four: 108, 10, 10 and 12 MP four: 108, 10, 10 and 12 MP Frontal camera 40 MP 40 MP Operational system Android 12 + OneUI 4.1 Android 12 + OneUI 3.1 Drums 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Dimensions and weight 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm; 229 grams 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm; 227 grams Colors black, white, green and wine black or silver

Galaxy S22: check out 7 facts about the Samsung cell phone

📝 What will be the price of the Galaxy S22 in Brazil? take your kick