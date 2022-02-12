Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21: see what changes between Samsung phones | Cell

Launched in February 2021 in Brazil for BRL 5,999, the Galaxy S21 can now be found on Amazon for figures from BRL 4,499, a drop of BRL 1,500. The Galaxy S22, on the other hand, was announced for the equivalent of R$4,150, but has not yet had a price set for the Brazilian market.

The Galaxy S22 is the entry-level model of Samsung’s new lineup. It now has a 6.1-inch screen, which is 0.1 inch smaller than the Galaxy S21. He shrunk in size and became slightly lighter.

The S22’s panel continues in 2X Dynamic AMOLED, with a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. As the display was reduced, the resolution dropped to 1080 x 2340 pixels, compared to the 1080 x 2400 of the Galaxy S21. However, this does not mean lower quality, as the concentration of pixels per inch is practically the same.

For the rest, both maintain similar characteristics, such as the circular edges, positioning of the cameras and buttons. The Galaxy S22 features a glass finish on the back, unlike the S21, which receives plastic. The model launched this year has four color options: black, white, green and rosé. The 2021 cell phone is available in white, violet, gray and pink.

The Galaxy S22 continues with a triple set of cameras on the back. The most significant leap is in the main sensor, which now has 50 MP of resolution against the 12 MP of the Galaxy S21. In practice, the device continues to deliver good photos, even in less favorable lighting conditions.

The main sensor of the S22 remains with the same aperture as the last generation model (f/1.8), but is now capable of working with optical zoom instead of hybrid. Another change was in the size of the lenses, which are slightly larger on the newly launched device. That means better light capture.

The front camera remains with the same 10 MP resolution and f/2.2 aperture. There have been no significant updates to the video formats supported by the S22. It still maintains the maximum resolution of 8K UHD for rear camera videos, as well as being able to capture up to 960 frames per second in slow motion mode.

Still on the back, it is worth remembering the specifications of the other two sensors. In addition to the 50 MP main mentioned above, we have the presence of a 12 MP ultra wide camera and a 10 MP telephoto resolution.

performance and storage

The main novelty in the performance field of Samsung’s new smartphone is the presence of the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which will be available in models marketed in some countries — including Brazil. The processor reaches speeds of up to 3 GHz and is produced in a 4 nanometer architecture, delivering more power with less energy expenditure. In certain regions of the world, the S22 will have the Exynos 2200 chip, which also offers high performance.

The graphics in games were also better on the S22 with the implementation of the Adreno 730 GPU. For multitasking, the company chose to keep 8 GB of RAM, which is enough for the device to run smoothly the most demanding tasks. There are versions with 128GB and 256GB storage.

The S21 has the Exynos 2100 processor, a model with eight cores that operate at up to 2.9 GHz. In Brazil, it is sold in a single version with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. Neither of the two smartphones accepts a microSD card.

Galaxy S22 battery is smaller. Now it’s 3,700 mAh against the 4,000 mAh of last year’s model. Despite the reduced capacity, Samsung explains that the change does not mean fewer hours of battery life, as the device manages to better manage energy thanks to the processor.

The smartphone supports 25W fast charging as well as wireless charging up to 15W. The device’s input is USB-C, standard on current Android smartphones. Finally, it’s worth mentioning the fact that both also support reverse charging, which passes power from one phone to the other.

The Galaxy S22 leaves the factory with Android 12 system, bringing news in the visual part with a new color palette. It also features the One UI 4 interface, developed by the Korean manufacturer, with several exclusive features. Improvements in security and privacy are the highlights of the update.

The S21 runs Android 11 by default, but it can now be updated to the new version of the system.

Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 invest in features such as an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint reader, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. Therefore, both can make payment by approach and also dispense with a physical sensor in the structure to unlock the cell phone.

IP68 water resistance certification has been maintained. The device can be submerged in a maximum depth of up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Both devices also have 5G internet, which is becoming increasingly popular in new releases.

So far Samsung has not released the prices of the S22 in Brazil, which should be revealed on February 15th. The Galaxy S21 can be purchased for figures from R$ 4,499 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy S22 Specifications Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch February 2021 February 2022 launch price BRL 5,999 $799 Current price BRL 4,499 $799 Screen 6.2 6.1 screen resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Processor Samsung Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 / Exynos 2200 RAM memory 8 GB 8 GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Memory card No No Operational system Android 11 Samsung One UI 3.1 Android 12 Samsung UI 4.1 Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm and 171 grams 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and 168 grams Colors white, violet, gray and pink black, white, green and pink

