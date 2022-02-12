Great stampede in Brazil funnels into more qualified and educated professionals

In 2021, the United States broke a record of professionals resigning – in November, there were 4.5 million, about 3% of the country’s workforce. The phenomenon, which intensified in the pandemic, earned the nickname of great resignation (or great stampede and large migration). Similar movements were observed in other countries, such as the United Kingdom and China, but what about in Brazil?

There is no consensus among experts whether Brazil can reproduce the same characteristics of the great stampede. Brazil and the United States have already had rates of unemployment similar: in April 2020, for example, the rate was above 14% in the US, while in Brazil it is currently at 11.6%, according to the IBGE.

However, the similarities end there. In the North American country, most of the great resignation was caused by professionals who occupy the base of the pyramid. For a variety of reasons heightened in the pandemic, including dissatisfaction with their employer and concerns about their mental health, they left their jobs.

The movement even gained a hashtag on TikTok, #Quitmyjob (I quit my job, in English), where employees film the moment they resign – mostly young people. Companies like Amazon and McDonald’s, for example, have struggled to find employees in the US and even offer cash for interviewers and a free iPhone for contractors. Today, the US unemployment rate has dropped to 4%.

In Brazil, the job market began to absorb talent again, possibly for vacancies that were vacated with the layoffs at the beginning of the isolation.

“In 2020, we had 15 million admissions and 15.8 million terminations. In 2021, until November, there were 19 million admissions and 16.1 million dismissals. Both variables from last year are larger than the critical moment of the pandemic, so it’s a sign of musical chairs. People are being relocated because the job market has suffered a big shock”, explains Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, at Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

However, around here, the movement of layoffs has occurred, according to experts, among the most qualified professionals, that is, those who have completed higher education and who are changing companies. Since the early days of 2022, posts announcing job changes have appeared in droves on LinkedIn.

more qualified professionals

The unemployment rate for this population was 6.3% in the third quarter of 2021, according to the IBGE. Numbers close to 5% are indicative of full employment, according to experts. But, since only 17% of Brazilians over 25 years of age have completed higher education, there are not enough people for a wave of layoffs to equate to a phenomenon such as the great stampede. This movement, in a country as unequal as Brazil, ends up being in the hands of those who are socially and economically privileged.

“We have many cultural, technological, social, political and economic issues. There are very large differences between Brazil and the USA. Here, people are looking for jobs. Of course, highly qualified professionals will always be in demand and will always look for new opportunities. They will look for a better position, but first they will see if there is a better vacancy, before resigning”, explains Tania Casado, professor at USP and director of the USP Careers Office (Ecar/USP).

According to consultancy Robert Half, 51% of the dismissals of qualified professionals in the third half of 2021 occurred at the request of employees. The index was obtained from microdata from the new General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which underwent an analysis using the consultancy’s own methodology.

However, for FGV professor Marcelo Neri, measuring self-dismissal is still a challenge in Brazil, as it is common for companies to make agreements with employees during dismissal.

The search for the new job

The world is not the same in the pandemic nor will it be when it ends. In the last two years, many things have changed, including the way professionals face the job market, reflect the interviewees.

“People who can afford it, because not all of them and not all jobs will be able to make this transition (only 11% of workers stayed at home during the pandemic), are already giving more value to things like the model hybrid. So, of course, these people will try to redo their workday planning”, says Tania.

Another part of Robert Half’s survey of 1,161 professionals found that 49% of skilled workers who are currently employed plan to look for a new job this year. Among them, 61% want to change companies, but remain in the same area and another 39% plan to change their area of ​​activity.

The biggest motivation between the two groups of professionals is remuneration. Other reasons include the desire to innovate or learn something new (19%), the search for personal fulfillment (17%) and the expectation of a better quality of life (12%).

“Before, companies were more concerned with recruiting and offering good salaries, which, of course, is a huge reason for employees to stay. But, with the pandemic, people started to look at other things, such as flexibility – remembering that being only remote or only in person is not flexible “, explains Lucas Nogueira, associate director of Robert Half.

“If the qualified employee starts to notice that the company does not offer flexibility or a new work model, that the boss does not pay attention to new management models, that person will leave, because now the possibilities are greater. We laid off a lot of people at the beginning of the pandemic and now we are hiring qualified labor, with no more geographical limits, so the talent war has gotten stronger”, he adds.

He points out that the areas where there is more stampede and consequent fight for talent are: technology (both service and development), logistics (from maintenance and operation of new equipment, such as drones, to the online shopping logistics chain) and the technical area of ​​agribusiness. (improvement in productivity and food distribution).

Last week, Felipe M., 38, resigned from the company he had worked for for five years. With a position in the commercial area, he had, in his words, “the dream job”: home office since always, car to get around and freedom to choose the days and times when he would work. Single and childless, the resignation came after a burnout crisis and as a rescue of an old desire to leave the corporate and move to a small town.

“In the pandemic, everything was so rushed in the corporate world, work and pressure increased. I even got a medical certificate, because I’m going through burnout. You don’t know what to do, you don’t react, life comes to a standstill and you can’t go forward or backward. I always wanted to live in the countryside and I started to see that the work I was doing was not doing people any good,” she says.

According to Felipe, the company was surprised by his resignation, but understood and made an agreement for him to be sent away.

“Even though I don’t have children, making a decision like that is very difficult. But when you ask to go out you take a weight off your back, it feels really good. I hope to never go back to the corporate world”, he says.

Still complying with prior notice, for now he intends to support himself with the money he raised, the company’s success and the revenue that comes from a food truck he had for some time in the countryside, in addition to learning new skills. This week, he started taking woodworking classes.

“As I’ve been thinking about this for a long time, I’ve already been planning myself, but from a financial point of view, I’d like to be better prepared. For that, I would have to work another year at this job. But if I kept thinking about it, I would put it off forever,” he says.

Difficulty finding professionals

If there was already a lack of qualified labor and now these professionals are becoming more demanding in the eyes of the job market, it becomes more difficult to recruit. A survey carried out by Heach Human Resources, with 120 recruiters in Brazil, in 2021, pointed out that 85% of them say they are going through the worst professional moment of their careers, as they cannot find candidates.

“For every 20 candidates called for a selection process, two or three appear. An absurd number. People end up giving up before they even start or shortly after they start the process. This has been happening in any segment, even in large companies that offer good salaries and benefits packages”, says Mary Mendonça, relationship leader at Heach.

To attract more job seekers, 78% of recruiters said they had to constantly reduce prerequisites. Candidates’ expectations, according to who they recruit, have revolved around flexibility at work (44%), higher salaries (26%), benefit packages (13%), career development plans (13%) and investments in training (4%).

“If companies do not adapt to this reality, they will simply have a high level of turnover, which implies in cost and in not maintaining the intellectual capacity in the company itself. The company will have to think of solutions to keep each of its audiences in office”, says Mary.