Hangover: Is there a remedy or a cure? Understand What Works | Health

Severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea and tiredness – anyone who has consumed too much alcohol probably knows the symptoms of a hangover.

To try to avoid the unpleasant consequences, many bet on drugs with the supposed power to cure the hangover, but the action of these drugs is limited to alleviating some symptoms – often not being able to reduce the intensity of the discomfort and never protecting the body against health risks.

How Science Explains Drunkenness and Hangovers

Antiemetic drugs, which work against motion sickness, and analgesics, which reduce pain, are among the options.

“But the more serious problems caused by excessive alcohol consumption, including overloading the liver to try to excrete the substance, hypoglycemia and dehydration, are not resolved by these medications“, points out Gisele Figueiredo Ramos, clinical physician and nutritionist at Vera Cruz Hospital, in São Paulo.

Engov, the most popular remedy for people who want to avoid a hangover, is composed of acetylsalicylic acid (anti-inflammatory), caffeine, aluminum hydroxide (acts against heartburn) and mepyramine maleate (antiallergic). The information available on the drug’s official website states that, due to the presence of these substances, the pill is used to treat headaches and allergies. Because it contains a small dose of caffeine, it also acts as a mild stimulant of the CNS (Central Nervous System) which, associated with analgesics, helps to relieve pain.

The website also points out that, for mild to moderate headaches, the expected effect occurs an hour after ingestion – that is, taking the medicine before drinking, to avoid future pain, would not make sense.

“THE hangover arises when the level of alcohol in the body has already dropped too much. If you drank five glasses of wine, for example, your body will take around six hours to metabolize. If the hangover sets in, it will be hours after you started drinking.“, explains Ramos.

The “Engov After” version, specifically recommended to be taken after high alcohol consumption, is a drink that contains glucose, mineral salts, and caffeine, contributing to the improvement of dehydration and hypoglycemia. However, the same recovery effects can be achieved with healthy eating, according to experts.

Dehydration occurs because alcohol inhibits a hormone that would cause the kidneys to reabsorb water – which is why the urge to urinate also tends to increase during or after drinking.

“The lack of liquid ends up causing headache and fatigue. Another effect that also contributes is caused by the accumulation of some toxins present in the drink that the liver cannot destroy, and they end up circulating in the blood.“, indicates Larissa Hermann, clinical coordinator at Hospital Marcelino Champagnat, in Curitiba.

The existence of a safe amount of alcohol is a constant debate within the medical community. “There is no consensus why this dose will vary according to the patient.. Experts never encourage consumption because although there is some evidence of a benefit of wine for cardiovascular health, it is not possible to know how all patients will respond, or if, for example, they have a tendency to develop alcoholism”, says Hermann.

For those who already have liver problems, whether the cause is alcohol consumption, hepatitis or other serious health problems, drinking should be strictly prohibited.

Hangover: see myths, truths and what can be done to relieve symptoms

The best way is to drink moderately, without exaggeration.. Among other actions that can help alleviate the symptoms of a hangover are, according to experts:

Intersperse the alcoholic beverage with water

To avoid the dehydration described above, doctors recommend a simple measure: idrink a glass of water for each alcoholic drink. If you can, fruit juices, which contain glucose, are also good options.

Eat well before and after drinking

If the alcoholic beverage is ingested on an empty stomach, it reaches the bloodstream too quickly. Thus, before the first dose is properly metabolized by the liver, the next one arrives at the same place, causing an overload. If there is food in the intestine, this process becomes a little slower.. Precisely because of this overload, the ideal thing is that the next day’s food is light, without fatty foods and ultra-processed options. The consumption of various medications for symptoms also tends to impair the functioning of the already fragile organ.

“Alcoholic drinks momentarily impair reflexes and cognitive abilities, in addition to inflaming the body as a whole. Sleeping well and not practicing strenuous activities are measures that help in recovery”, says the doctor from Vera Cruz Hospital.

Are there drinks that cause more or less hangovers?

What matters in this case is not exactly the type of drink consumed, but the amount of alcohol present in it. “Wines and beers, for example, are around 8-13% alcohol..

In distilled beverages, such as gin, vodka and whiskey, the content increases, reaching up to 40%, and consequently, increasing the chance of a hangover if consumed in large amounts“, says Hermann.

Metadoxil helps metabolize alcohol, but should only be used in specific conditions

Marketed in Brazil since 2008, metadoxyl, a drug derived from vitamin B6, was created to help people being treated for chronic or acute alcoholism. It acts in the treatment of some of the consequences brought about by the condition, such as fatty liver and alcoholic hepatitis, contributing to a faster metabolism of alcohol in the body.

“The purpose is to treat diseases, not for an eventual excess of drink. The medicine has a red stripe and, therefore, should be sold only under medical prescription. Self-medication can bring risks”, warns Ramos.