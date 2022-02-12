Has changed! See the likely lineup of Atlético-MG against América

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

This Saturday, América-MG x Atlético face each other at 16:30 (Brasília time) at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the sixth round of the Campeonato Mineiro. After being defeated by URT, with a reserve team, Galo goes to the classic with his maximum strength.

Atletico-MG lineup against America

As already publicly anticipated, coach Antonio Mohamed will put his best on the field. This will be the last preparation game for the Minas Gerais team with all the starters before the Supercup final. The big news in the team may be the entry of Diego Godín alongside Nathan Silva. In his debut for Galo, last week, the Uruguayan rocked in the nets.

After a week free of training, the physical condition is already much better, which could lead to his title. Another good news could be the forward Keno, who should be among those listed. Recovered from Covid-19, the Atlético-MG player was working hard during this period and is available to the Argentine commander. Otávio, recently hired, may also be among those called up.

On the other hand, Eduardo Vargas is a case that requires more time. The player suffered an injury to the lateral collateral ligament of his left knee during the match against Argentina for the South American Qualifiers of the World Cup 2022. Although there is no date for the return of the striker, the club ruled out the need for surgery.

“History forces us to compete in this tournament to win it, every match we play to win, on Saturday we will leave with this obligation to seek a positive result, of that I have no doubt. As much as we had won, on Saturday we would have come out the same to win”, said the coach.

Atlético’s probable lineup against América is as follows: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Godín and Guilherme Arana; Alan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Ademir) and Hulk.

Technical sheet: América-MG vs Atlético

Date: February 12, 2022, Saturday

Place: Arena Independência, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Time: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima

assistants: Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza and Pablo Almeida da Costa

America-MG: Jori; Patric, Conti, Éder (Maidana) and Marlon; Lucas Kal (Zé Ricardo), Juninho and Alê; Everaldo, Felipe Azevedo and Wellington Paulista. Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Athletic: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Godín (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Alan, Jair, Zaracho, Nacho Fernández; Savarino (Ademir) and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed