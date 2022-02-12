HBO Max embarrasses Corinthians game and irritates fans with problems

HBO Max has angered Corinthians fans in recent days with exclusive broadcasts of the club’s games in the Campeonato Paulista. Many crashes, signal drops and inability to see the matches in high definition were the main complaints. WarnerMedia streaming says it is aware of the issues and apologized for the inconvenience.

The main complaint of the supporters happened this Thursday (10), with the transmission of the victory by 2 to 1 against Mirassol, at Neo Química Arena. In the second half of the match narrated by André Henning, the image started to fall and whoever tried to carry what was happening in Itaquera received the warning that there were technical problems.

Those who could see the clash between Timão and the club from the interior of São Paulo complained a lot about the quality of the streaming shooting. The service is not fully HD. Who does not have a TV that adapts the image to 60 fps (frames per second), is with poor internet quality in the service.

Finally, another protested point was the lack of speed on the platform. Because of the overload of access due to the audience of the match of the club of the faithful, those who arrived during the live broadcast to follow it could not even find the player to enter Paulistão’s internal page on HBO Max and watch the game.

Many fans complained via social media. The vast majority said that the fact was recurrent. On Sunday (6), in the 3-2 triumph against Ituano, the same complaints were directed to HBO Max, even if with less intensity than what happened against Mirassol.

“You know those five minutes when the HBO Max signal dropped? Corinthians pressed and had two good chances to make the third, with Willian and João Victor”, said the Ligados no Timão page. “Blocking HBO Max too much in the Corinthians game,” said Caio Santos.

wanted by TV news, HBO Max said it was aware of the issues and apologized to anyone who had a bad experience with live football on the platform. The company promises to resolve and improve the service for the coming weeks, which will be even more challenging. There is a classic between São Paulo and Corinthians marked as exclusive to HBO Max for the following rounds.

See the full WarnerMedia streaming note:

“HBO Max is aware that some users faced difficulties when watching the game between Corinthians and Mirassol, from the fifth round of the Paulista Championship, last Thursday. The transmission was normalized and the technical team is investigating the reasons that led to this oscillation to make the necessary improvements. HBO Max aims to provide the best service and streaming experience, so we are continually improving the platform.”