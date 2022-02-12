Horizon Forbidden West has a new cinematic trailer

Sony tried to “hypar” the gamer community this Friday morning (11). The Japanese company has released a beautiful cinematic trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, a game that makes its debut on PS4 and PS5 on February 18th.

As reported on the PlayStation Blog, the video shows “Aloy pondering Rost’s teachings as she faces dangerous new threats.” In addition, the protagonist explores the bottom of the water and even saves a human from certain death. Watch:

If you prefer to watch the content dubbed in PT-BR, then don’t worry: Sony also brought the trailer with Tati Keplmair lending her voice to Aloy — although the video is a shortened version of the one revealed above. Look:

In the same publication on the PS Blog, Sony confirmed that the pre-load of the new game is now available, both on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Not only that, but also revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn reached 20 million copies sold in November 28, 2021, a very expressive number.

After PS Store confusion, Sony confirms free upgrade of Horizon Forbidden West

Recently, consumers have noticed that there are two versions of Horizon Forbidden West available for pre-order on the PS Store: one for PS4 (BRL 299.90) and one for PS5 (BRL 349.90). The difference in prices raised doubts as to whether there would really be a free upgrade option. Fortunately, Sony managed to confirm that it did. Understand this story!