Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over 20 million units • Eurogamer.pt

Horizon Zero Dawn has surpassed the number of 20 million units sold.

Hermen Hulst, current head of PlayStation Studios and the former head of Guerrilla Games who developed Aloy’s adventure, left a message of thanks to players.

The more than 20 million units sold for Horizon Zero Dawn were achieved on PS4 and PC, the two platforms where the game is available, but the sales quota by platform was not specified.

This announcement comes just days before the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, the long-awaited sequel that arrives on February 18th for PS5 and PS4.

Wow, Horizon Zero Dawn has officially sold over 20 MILLION copies around the world across PS4 and PC! What an incredible achievement @Guerrillaand a big thank you to our hugely supportive fans! Now, let’s get ready to visit #HorizonForbiddenWest in a week… pic.twitter.com/OsG3jLY2fX — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) February 11, 2022