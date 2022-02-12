How a Rio Grande do Sul neo-Nazi trial in 2003 determined how Brazil views freedom of expression

  • Leticia Mori @leticiamori_
  • BBC News, Sao Paulo

Siegfried Ellwanger, a white, bald, bespectacled elderly man, standing next to his book collection

Credit, reproduction

photo caption,

Siegfried Ellwanger was sentenced to almost 2 years in prison

The defense that a presenter of the Flow podcast made this week of the creation of a Nazi party in Brazil caused a lot of indignation, led to the departure of the author of the comment from the program and resurfaced a discussion about Nazism and limits to freedom of expression – raised mainly by groups right.

From the point of view of Brazilian law, however, Justice has already reached the understanding that the freedom of expression of thought does not encompass the defense of Nazism – in fact, of any hate speech.

This is because, although the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it also guarantees other rights – such as non-discrimination and the dignity of the human person – that are hurt by hate speech.

A specific case was a milestone in this regard. A 2003 decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) showed the Court’s understanding of the limits to freedom of expression defined by the Brazilian Constitution.

