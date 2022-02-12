How a Rio Grande do Sul neo-Nazi trial in 2003 determined how Brazil views freedom of expression

Leticia Mori @leticiamori_

BBC News, Sao Paulo

11 February 2022 Updated 2 hours ago

Credit, reproduction photo caption, Siegfried Ellwanger was sentenced to almost 2 years in prison

The defense that a presenter of the Flow podcast made this week of the creation of a Nazi party in Brazil caused a lot of indignation, led to the departure of the author of the comment from the program and resurfaced a discussion about Nazism and limits to freedom of expression – raised mainly by groups right.

From the point of view of Brazilian law, however, Justice has already reached the understanding that the freedom of expression of thought does not encompass the defense of Nazism – in fact, of any hate speech.

This is because, although the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it also guarantees other rights – such as non-discrimination and the dignity of the human person – that are hurt by hate speech.

A specific case was a milestone in this regard. A 2003 decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) showed the Court’s understanding of the limits to freedom of expression defined by the Brazilian Constitution.

The trial dealt with the case of Siegfried Ellwanger Castan (1928-2010), a Brazilian who was a publisher of anti-Semitic and Holocaust denial books. Castan had already been convicted of racism by the Rio Grande do Sul Court of Justice, but appealed to the STF, which upheld the conviction.

“The case was very important because the Court reached an understanding on two points”, says jurist Celso Lafer, lawyer, professor emeritus at the USP Law School and former Minister of International Relations who acted in the trial as amicus curiae (invited to give his opinion in court on a matter of great importance).

“The first one that anti-Semitism is framed as a crime of racism. The second point was about the breadth of freedom of expression: does it exist or not and what are the limits to freedom of expression”, says Lafer, who is also founder of the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri).

Although the trial was about the specific case of Ellwanger, it had general repercussions, that is, implications that go beyond the case and affect justice as a whole.

Lafer – author of an opinion that was cited several times by the ministers in the decision – gave an interview to the BBC and explained the STF’s understanding of the case and its impact in Brazil until today – which contributes to the creation of a Nazi party being something totally illegal .

“It’s a very interesting case because it involves how you deal with conflicting constitutional principles (the precept of equality and human dignity versus the right to free expression of thought)”, says the jurist. “What the STF does is a weighting, that is, it evaluates the weights to be attributed to these principles in a concrete case.”

“The Supreme Court considered that, between the principle of human dignity and freedom of expression, there were limits that were imposed by legislation”, explains Lafer, who this week participated in the launch of Cebri magazine, dedicated to discussing Brazil’s role in world in the 21st century.

photo caption, Celso Lafer was a student of Hannah Arendt in a one on one course at Cornell University in 1965

Antisemitism is racism

Siegfried Ellwanger Castan was a gaucho editor who created a small publishing house dedicated to publishing anti-Semitic and Holocaust denial books.

Ellwanger was spotted at a book fair promoting and marketing books that had already been banned from marketing because of a previous conviction for racism.

Ellwanger was convicted of racism by the TJ-RS, but his lawyer appealed on the grounds that “Jews are not a race, so there would be no crime of racism” and that “no one in particular” was harmed.

Lafer explains, however, as he did in his opinion on the case, that the crime of practicing racism, in Brazil, is a crime of mere conduct – that is, you just act in a racist way and you are committing a crime, the Justice you don’t need to assess the actual damage this action does to a specific person.

“I think that the passive subject – the victim – in addition to community A or community B, is society. There is a collective harm that this generates for Brazilian society of not having a pluralistic and open society”, says the jurist.

Furthermore, explains Lafer, “race is not a scientific concept, it is a pseudo-scientific and outdated idea. A biological analysis shows that there are no human races”, he explains.

“In other words, Jews are not a race, that’s true. But nobody is a race, we are all members of the human species, and yet there is racism, racism happens against certain groups.”

“That is why the Constitution speaks of the crime of practicing racism. Therefore, crime should not be analyzed with an emphasis on the concept of race, but with an emphasis on the practice of racism, which is a discriminatory action based on the prejudiced ideas of those who practices”, explains Lafer, reinforcing the analysis he made in his opinion on the case at the time.

In the judgment that determined Ellwanger’s conviction, the then Supreme Minister Maurício Corrêa cites Lafer’s opinion and states that anti-Semitic speech is indeed a crime of racism.

“There are no biological differences between human beings. In essence, they are all the same. The division of human beings into races results from a process of merely political-social content. From this assumption originates racism which, in turn, generates discrimination and segregationist prejudice,” wrote minister Mauricio Correa.

“The edition and publication of written works conveying anti-Semitic ideas, which seek to rescue and give credibility to the racial conception defined by the Nazi regime, denying and subverting uncontroversial historical facts such as the Holocaust, embodied in the alleged inferiority and disqualification of the Jewish people, are equivalent to incitement discrimination with an accentuated racist content, reinforced by the historical consequences of the acts on which they are based. Discrimination that, in this case, is evident as deliberate and specifically aimed at Jews, which constitutes an illicit act of practicing racism, with the serious consequences that accompany it “, says the accord.

Credit, STF photo caption, Ellwanger’s HC trial took nine months in the STF

The limits of freedom of expression

In the ruling on Ellwanger’s conviction, the Supreme Court also made it clear that, although freedom of expression of thought is a right guaranteed by the Constitution, it is not an absolute right and there are moral and legal limits.

And the legislation, when defining the crime of racism, makes it very clear that hate speech is one of these limits because it violates the right to human dignity of those who are the target of this speech.

“The fundamental precept of freedom of expression does not enshrine the ‘right to incitement to racism’, since an individual right cannot constitute a safeguard against illicit conduct, as is the case with rights against honor”, wrote Minister Maurício Correa. . “Writing, editing, disseminating and selling books ‘in apology for prejudiced and discriminatory ideas’ against the Jewish community constitutes a crime of racism subject to the clauses of non-bailability and imprescriptibility.”

Lafer explains concepts that underlie this type of understanding. “The philosopher John Stuart Mill, in his main work, On Liberty (A Liberdade, in the Brazilian version), makes a distinction between the actions of the exercise of freedom. unlimited exercise of this freedom. But what affects third parties may be limited, it is not absolute freedom”, says Lafer.

The jurist explains that Brazilian legislation expressly determines these limits in cases of crimes against honor – slander, slander and defamation -, but these crimes define actions carried out against specific individuals, not a broad group of people.

Lafer explains that, when it decides that Ellwanger’s Nazism in his books – with prejudice against Jews and denial of the Holocaust – is not protected by the right to freedom of expression, the STF understands that the Constitution sets limits to this freedom not only in offenses to individuals, but also in hate speech against groups, especially against people subject to a greater dose of vulnerability – children, the elderly, minorities.

Lafer also points out another extremely serious aspect in the attitudes of the condemned, in addition to the anti-Semitic speeches, he promoted denialism.

“Why is Holocaust denial so unacceptable for the Jewish community? Because it means not recognizing what was the result of hate speech like this. Recognition is important because it is an expression of justice, it concerns the memory of those who were victimized”, says Lafer. “In the same way, the denial of structural racism against blacks is so offensive because it is the denial of the liabilities of slavery in Brazil.”

Credit, reproduction photo caption, Siegfried Ellwanger published and disseminated anti-Semitic books

The trial of Siegfried Ellwanger’s appeal to the STF lasted nine months and was concluded on September 17, 2003. The justices Maurício Corrêa, Celso de Mello, Gilmar Mendes, Carlos Velloso, Nelson Jobim, Ellen Gracie, Cezar voted to maintain his conviction. Peluso and Sepulveda Belongs. His sentence of one year and nine months imprisonment was upheld. Ellwanger died seven years later in 2010.

The STF’s decision in the case anticipated trends in the understanding of the court and is extremely important for jurisprudence.

As for the Flow presenter’s statement about the “creation of a Nazi party”, Lafer says that it is “unacceptable”. “It is necessary to carry out the legal fight against this totally unreasonable thing”, says Celso Lafer. “Hate speech compromises the life of Brazilian democracy.”