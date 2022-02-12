How can virtual assistants help you be more organized? See 5 tips – Época Negócios

+



Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, is one of the voice assistants that can help you focus and organize your routine (Photo: Pexels)

Voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Home and Siri are increasingly present in people’s routines. Widely used in tasks such as shopping reminders and music search, these devices can also be useful to improve the professional routine and help with productivity, especially when working remotely.

Check out how this help works below. The information is from the portal Inc.

1. Set meeting reminders

It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re working remotely and have additional distractions. Because voice assistants can help with that. To avoid delays for meetings or other professional commitments, the tip is, every morning, to set reminders in advance.

2. Control your news feed.

Want to stay informed while taking a shower or coffee? Set your preferred news channels by asking your voice assistant “What’s the news”. You can also access your device’s settings and choose your favorite news networks to play automatically.

3. Make to-do lists

To-do list is a powerful tool to help with productivity and organization. With gadgets, you can create virtual lists and consult them at any time. Once they are completed, just ask the assistant to remove them.

4. Read and send emails

By connecting the voice assistant to e-mail, you can ask it to read messages and even reply to them. However, there are some caveats: the device may not read emails that have been opened or are in the spam folder, and may not accurately translate your response.

5. Set routines

Experts say it is essential to have a daily routine. So you can count on voice assistants to set yours. You can assign a series of actions to a location or time to ensure you do everything you need to do. For example, ask them to wake you up at the same time every day, notify you about meetings, and remind you to turn off screens before bed.

