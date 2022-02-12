How to change health plan to another company?

After thousands of customers had their Amil plans transferred to APS – Personalized Health Care, complaints emerged about the disqualification of hospitals and the difficulty of scheduling exams. The case also raised certain questions from users: does anyone who is dissatisfied have the right to request portability to another medical plan? If yes, is it a lengthy procedure? Is there any difficulty with this?

To answer these and other questions, the UOL spoke with health care lawyers Rafael Robba, from Vilhena Silva Advogados, and Tatiana Viola de Queiroz, from Viola e Queiroz Advogados. Check it out below.

Can I port my Amil or APS plan at any time?

Since January 1st, more than 337 thousand customers of individual and family plans of amil in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná were transferred to APS. Experts declare that the Beneficiaries —whether those who came from Amil or who were already from the APS itself — can request portability (exchange) to another medical plan whenever they wish, as long as they meet certain criteria.

The portability requirements are:

If the contracting took place before January 1, 1999, the agreement must have been adapted to the aforementioned law.

How do I carry out the medium agreement portability?

To carry out the portability, the customer needs to choose a destination plan that is in the price range of the current agreement. The tip is to research the agreements available in the Portability Guide, available on the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) website.

Just enter the link, select the option “portability of grace periods”, access the gov.br account and fill in the requested information.

I requested portability; How long does the operator have to answer me?

The operator has 10 days to respond to the portability request. If no contact is made during this period, respondents say that the request should be considered accepted.

After approval, the consumer has five days to cancel the old health plan. This step-by-step process must be documented by the customer, in case the operator faces resistance or impediment in the portability process and wants to sue the ANS or the court.

Is there a deadline for me to request a plan change?

No, portability can be done at any time — as long as it meets the above requirements. However, lawyers emphasize that it is necessary to make this move as soon as possible if the beneficiary faces difficulties in using the services offered by the current plan.

What Amil says about the case

Questioned by UOL about the risk of bulk porting requests, Amil did not respond. He only said that APS remains a company of the United Health Brasil Group (responsible for Amil) and “ensures that all the conditions contracted by the beneficiaries remain strictly the same”.