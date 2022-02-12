How to make a very simple avocado smoothie?

There are days when we wake up wanting a healthier breakfast, but we don’t know what to prepare and that’s why we’re going to teach you how to make avocado smoothie in a simple and easy way.

Many people think that preparing a smoothie has all its difficulties, but on the contrary, it is very simple and you don’t have to invent much, and you are surprised when you discover how to make a simple avocado smoothie!



In this matter, we will teach you a simple way to prepare it in a simple and easy way and that will make your lunch or dinner delicious!

INGREDIENTS

1 very large avocado

1 liter of milk

2 tablespoons of sugar or to taste

HOW TO MAKE AVOCADO VITAMIN

Peel the avocado, remove the pit. Place all ingredients in a blender, blend and it’s ready to serve.

Once you learn this easy way to make avocado smoothie, you’ll get a taste of it and venture further into the kitchen!

Thinking about it, you can learn this detox juice recipe to accompany this recipe!

