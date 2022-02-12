How to open an Easy Account at Banco do Brasil, with dollar transfers

Banco do Brasil announced last Wednesday (9th) the Easy Account, aimed at those who need money in dollars. The account was created for BB account holders who travel outside Brazil, for business or pleasure.

The digital account will work for users who have not yet registered with BB Americas (the bank’s branch in the United States). With Easy Account, you can make transfers in dollars from a current account at Banco do Brasil to the digital account of BB das Americas outside the country.

How does the account work?

The customer who opens the Easy Account will receive a Visa debit card to be used for Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and PayPal.

The daily limit for withdrawals from the account is $500;

The customer can spend up to US$ 1,500;

No fees for transfers and withdrawals;

The card will be used for purchases in 44 million international marketplaces and establishments;

In the US, you can withdraw fee-free withdrawals from 40,000 ATMs or ATMs (Automated Teller Machine), as it is known abroad.

How to have an Easy Account at BB?

To have an Easy digital account, follow the steps below:

Download the BB app from the Play Store or Apple Store; On the app home page, choose “ Exchange ” and select the “ BB Americas account ”. Drag the screens to the side and you will be directed to the company’s website; Log in by entering your email and password; Finally, upload documentation to be used in the app, such as CNH, RG, proof of residence and CPF.

Finally, it is worth remembering that the customer is entitled to 24-hour service (in English, Spanish and Portuguese) and has FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) when making deposits of up to $250,000.

Image: Sulastri Sulastri / Shutterstock.com