How to prevent Alzheimer’s? Put your brain to work – Health

It may sound strange to think that a child who attends school is preventing Alzheimer’s, a disease that causes the deterioration of brain functions. But studying and working the brain for many years – preferably for a lifetime – helps to avoid dementia, that is, brain disorders that affect memory, thinking, behavior and emotions.

“Dementia prevention should not start in old age, but from childhood. We have to change the way we think about brain health”, says professor and researcher Mônica Sanchez Yassuda, who coordinates the Gerontology course at the University of São Paulo (Each/USP).

She says it is within the reach of most people to have habits that reduce the risk of having Alzheimer’s and other dementias, although some cases have genetic factors involved. Last year, a group of researchers released a study in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet with a list of risk factors that, if modified, have the potential to decrease dementia by 40%. This list includes excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, head trauma, hearing loss and exposure to air pollution.

About 1 million Brazilians currently suffer from dementia, most of them having Alzheimer’s, concluded a survey released in April, carried out by the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel), the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and the Universidade Federal de Pelotas (UFPel). of Queensland, Australia. It is estimated that this number will quadruple in 30 years.

Alzheimer’s disease can cause memory loss, difficulty speaking and performing basic tasks, among other symptoms. It still has no cure, no well-known causes, and its treatments are of little effectiveness – therefore, it raises fears. The biggest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is age, according to Alzheimer’s Disease International, a global association of entities dedicated to the subject. Despite this, dementia is not a normal part of aging.

Genetic origin or not

When Alzheimer’s happens before the age of 65, it usually has a genetic origin, explains neurologist Fabricio Ferreira de Oliveira, an affiliate professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at the Escola Paulista de Medicina at the Federal University of São Paulo (EPM/Unifesp). “In these cases, it is not possible to avoid the disease, but it is possible to prevent its manifestation with lifestyle habits that protect the brain”, he says.

In cases of “late-onset Alzheimer’s”, which usually occur after age 65, there are several factors that can cause the disease, which means that there is a greater chance of prevention.

Worried about not having the same disease that affected her mother, saleswoman Eliane Monezi, 62, decided to go back to school to do “brain gymnastics”. Once a week, she spends two hours at the Moema do Supera unit in São Paulo, which offers a course that promises to improve concentration, reasoning, memory, creativity and self-esteem. “I do activities with the abacus, I participate in games that make me interact with other people and work on concentration”, she says. Dedicated to the course for more than 20 months, she has noticed results. “If I’m going to make the coffee, I don’t disperse it with something else. I pay more attention to things,” she says.

Tips for prevention

Stimulating reasoning is just one of the possibilities for preventing Alzheimer’s and other dementias. See below the main recommendations in the prevention of neurodegenerative disease pointed out by the specialists consulted by the Estadão:

always study

The more you study, the lower your chance of having dementia in the future, explains psychiatrist Claudia Suemoto, from the Institute of Psychiatry, Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo (IPq-HCFM/USP). Therefore, she defends the importance of offering quality education as a basis for better public health. “A few years of schooling already provide protection. Having a ‘cognitive reserve’, which is like a ‘study savings’, is very important,” she says.

Take care of your hearing

Lifelong hearing loss can be a risk factor for the development of dementia, says psychiatrist Claudia. “If you don’t listen well, you get fewer inputs, which are stimuli for the brain,” she says. Therefore, she recommends hearing health care, such as the use of protection in case of exposure to continuous noise and high decibels. When you notice a reduction in hearing, it is recommended to have a check-up and, if necessary, use a hearing aid to hear well.

Give up addictions like alcohol, cigarettes and drugs

Alcoholic beverages, smoking and drug consumption can cause Alzheimer’s, as well as worsen the symptoms of those who already have the disease, says neurologist Oliveira, from Unifesp. “The ideal, for those who have already diagnosed the disease, is not to consume alcohol and cigarettes”, he says.

protect the head

Head injuries can be a cause of dementia, faced by many boxers or football players – or people who have been in car accidents, for example. Therefore, protect your head from impacts and wear a helmet when skating, rollerblading or cycling.

Practice physical exercises

Moving the body throughout life is a recommendation to avoid Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Neurologist Fabricio de Oliveira recommends more aerobic activities, which help bring oxygen and nutrients to the brain, such as swimming, cycling, running and walking. Psychiatrist Claudia, from Hospital das Clínicas, reinforces the recommendation of aerobic activities, but adds that exercises that demand muscular resistance with movements made with load, weights and elastic bands, are also important to avoid dementia.

Take care of cardiovascular health

High blood pressure or arterial hypertension, throughout life, is harmful to health, including that of the brain, according to experts. In the 2020 report of the medical journal The Lancetwhich disclosed risk factors for dementia, the hypertension drug is considered the only known preventive for dementia.

Those who already have Alzheimer’s, however, should keep their blood pressure a little higher, explains Oliveira, a neurologist at Unifesp. “The elderly and Alzheimer’s patients should not keep their blood pressure low. It should be around 14 by 9 as low blood pressure can lead to a drop in blood circulation to the brain,” he says. It is also necessary to pay attention to other parameters such as cholesterol, triglycerides and blood glucose – in addition to avoiding obesity. According to Oliveira, people who are obese in middle age are at greater risk of developing Alzheimer’s later on.

Escape from pollution and secondhand smoke

Those who live in large urban centers will find it difficult to reduce this risk factor, but air pollution can be a cause of dementia, especially for the elderly. Cigarette smoke is also harmful to brain health, albeit indirectly.

Eat well

The recommendations that apply to health as a whole are repeated here. Having a natural and balanced diet, which avoids excess fats and sugars, is valid for improving anyone’s health. Researchers at Rush University, in the United States, developed the Mind diet that helps in “cognitive resilience”, with benefits even for those who already have Alzheimer’s. It includes dark leafy vegetables, nuts, olive oil, whole grains, omega-3 rich fish and poultry; leaves out red meats, butter, sweets and ultra-processed foods (such as sausage and stuffed cookies).

Have a hobby and keep an active social life

Even if you don’t want to attend schools or courses, seek intellectual challenges that you like, recommends researcher Mônica, coordinator of the Gerontology course at USP. “Whatever you like is worth it: working with handicrafts, maintaining an activity in the community, painting. It’s super important to be mentally active, learning new things,” she says.

Having an active social life, in contact with friends and family, favors brain health, says Oliveira, from Unifesp. “There is research that shows that those who have a purpose in life, who care about others and have people who depend on them are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s,” she says.

Bestseller disproved by the medical community

Neurologist Dale E. Bredesen managed to take the book The Alzheimer’s Cure to the newspaper bestseller list The New York Times in 2017. He proposes a treatment protocol called Recode, which included medical supplements and lifestyle changes, with the potential to reverse the disease. This year, a new book by the doctor hit the Brazilian market, with practical tips to stimulate cognition and reverse its decline.

The medical community, however, does not recognize the value of Bredesen’s work. In May 2020, Joanna Hellmuth, from the Center for Memory and Aging at the University of California – San Francisco (UCSF), in the United States, published an editorial in the scientific journal The Lancet Neurology. In the text, he states that the three articles, published by Bredesen and cited as evidence that the protocol is effective, have major flaws – although he recognizes that there are elements of the protocol that can be beneficial for patients with the disease, such as the practice of physical exercise aerobics, the Mediterranean diet and social engagement.

Researcher Olivieira, from Unifesp, says he does not know the author and the book, but he can say that there is still no treatment that reverses the disease. “Treatment may even slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s, for a period, but unfortunately it will not be possible to go back to the way it was before.”