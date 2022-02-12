How Wife’s Donated Brain Helped Convict Murdering Husband | World

After his wife Diane died of alleged epilepsy in 2010, Englishman Ian Stewart gave his consent to preserve parts of his brain for medicine. This week, the donated brain helped convict Stewart of Diane’s murder.

How did science help catch a killer?

When we asked Diane Stewart’s neighbor Vanessa Easton about her dead friend, she started telling us stories of the smiling, caring, outgoing secretary who worked at local schools.

“She was a really lovely person that anyone could talk to,” says Vanessa, who has lived since 1993 across the street from the Stewarts at Poplar Farm Close, in a Cambridgeshire village in eastern England.

The friends often took care of each other’s cats when they were on vacation and attended the neighborhood’s annual fireworks display together.

“[Eles] they seemed like a perfect, happy family,” Vanessa says of the Stewarts. “It was so obvious how much they loved their boys. Diane was so proud of her boys.”

But on June 25, 2010 everything changed.

According to Stewart, he returned home from a trip to find his wife passed out after doing laundry at home. She was later pronounced dead.

An inquiry later that year concluded that Diane, 47, had suffered a sudden death from epilepsy, which kills around 600 people each year.

Although Diane hadn’t suffered any epileptic attacks in the last 18 years, no one suspected the reasons for her death.

Suspicions began to surface only six years later, after the death of a second woman — Stewart’s fiancée, children’s author Helen Bailey.

Ian drugged and suffocated Helen as part of his plan to inherit a nearly £4m fortune and dumped her body in a cesspool beneath their home.

Convicted of Helen’s murder in 2017, police turned their attention to Diane’s death.

But that investigation faced enormous obstacles.

Diane’s body had been cremated. In addition, full toxicology tests had not been performed during the autopsy in 2010.

The only drug analysis performed was for an anti-epilepsy drug.

Stewart was the one who decided to cremate his wife’s body. During the trial for Diane’s death, he was accused by prosecutors of having cremated her body “so that there would be nothing that could come out to incriminate him”.

However, the detectives took a rather unusual path. Diane had donated her brain for medical research, with Stewart’s consent.

Without that consent, this fundamental evidence would have been destroyed.

Detective Jerome Kent of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crimes Unit discovered that Diane’s brain had not been used by medical students and was stored in a hospital.

He said having that lead was “absolutely critical — without it, we wouldn’t have been able to secure conviction.”

“It was also important to remember that if she had died of natural causes, we wanted to be able to tell the family that their suspicions were unfounded.”

Using stored brain tissue as part of an investigation is extremely unusual, says neuropathologist Colin Smith of the University of Edinburgh.

“I had never encountered this situation before,” he said.

“When brains are donated to us, we know what’s wrong with an individual, so there’s no real need for the police to investigate these cases.”

Scientists and pathologists were asked to reexamine Diane’s brain tissue.

Professor Safa Al-Sarraj, a consultant neuropathologist at King’s College Hospital, told the jury that he found “changes in the brain […] consistent with early ischemia”, something he defined as “damage to cells due to lack of oxygen and blood supply”.

He said he would not expect to find any evidence of ischemia in “a healthy human.” But such signs can be detected if a person dies after suffering from “restricted” breathing for “more than 30 minutes”.

Another expert who testified at the trial, neuropathologist Kieren Allinson, found “no positive evidence of a recent seizure,” although he added that this does not mean that sudden death from epilepsy has not occurred.

Home Office pathologist Nat Cary, who testified in the 2017 Helen Bailey murder trial, said sudden death from epilepsy is one among other hypotheses about what could have killed Diane.

According to him, there is the possibility of “suffocation or interference with the mechanics of breathing or some type of drug use”.

Cary told the jury that he expected to see injuries on the outside of someone’s body falling to concrete during an attack. There were none, he said.

At the time of Diane’s death, Stewart called the emergency number.

“My wife has had a fit. She’s in the garden,” he told the operator.

Asked if his wife was breathing, he replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

Neighbor Victor Nickson helped the air ambulance paramedics get to the Stewarts’ home.

“I saw them give a thumbs down and shake their heads in response to the paramedics’ questions. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation stopped,” he said.

“One of the paramedics hugged [Stewart]who was showing signs of stress and worry.”

After Diane’s death, Stewart moved on with her life. He bought a sports car before starting a relationship with Helen Bailey.

In April 2016, Stewart reported the disappearance of his new girlfriend. Three months later, the woman’s body was found in the “stinky” pit next to her dog’s corpse.

Vanessa’s husband Paul said that “the events that were revealed during [essa] investigation… seemed downright bizarre”.

He added: “I didn’t expect him to have killed anyone.”

To this day, no real motivation for Diane’s murder has emerged. Vanessa can’t understand why he would do what she did.

“Ian had so much. He had a loving family. He had a wonderful life. He just didn’t know how lucky he was and people would give anything to be in his position with a very happy and loving wife.”

“She was so proud of her family. So why throw it all away? Why do that? How could you do that to such a loving woman and such a lovely person? How could you do that to your two beautiful boys? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Six years later, Stewart killed his other partner.

Helen Bailey has written more than 20 books, including the teen series Electra Brown, but lost her husband John Sinfield in 2011 while on holiday in Barbados. He drowned.

She and Stewart met through a grief website. They started dating, bought a house together and planned to get married.

“At the time of Diane’s death there was nothing to suspect that Ian was responsible or that she had died at his hands,” says Detective Kent.

“He would have gotten away with killing Diane Stewart if it weren’t for the investigation surrounding Helen Bailey.”