Natália is feeling sick at “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In the grunge room, the sister vented to Lina about being painted as a ‘monster’ and rude and counters saying that she is not like that.

I didn’t do anything wrong. You are creating like a monster . I was sitting around enjoying it. I winked at Barbara. Was I rude to you? vents Natalia.

Bárbara shakes her head as a sign of no and Lina says that she winked at Nat. The sister then asks: “Was I rude to you too? Did I treat you badly?”. Lina says no and the nail designer continues to vent.

“That’s what I want to ask: Why are you trying to put me in a situation like I’m treating you badly, ignoring you, when I wasn’t. I was just sitting. Whoever looked at me, I reciprocated and I wasn’t doing any harm. to anyone. You want to put me in a position as if I was mistreating you, as if I was frowning at everyone or doing something wrong. I wasn’t. I was just sitting,” he says.

“We were trying to get closer”, reveals Lina, and Nat replies: “Friend, I wasn’t”.

