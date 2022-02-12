‘I had to break a lot of patterns within myself’, says singer benefited by decision that included ‘non-binary’ gender on birth certificates

For many, it’s just a markup on a piece of paper. But for them it means the hope of feeling represented for the first time. Since November, a partnership between the Public Defender’s Office for the Defense of Homoaffective Rights and Sexual Diversity (Nudiversis) and the Court of Justice has given 47 non-binary people the right to change their name and gender on their birth certificates. The sentences ordered civil requalification to “non-binary”, an unprecedented term in the Brazilian justice system that refers to those who do not identify themselves as either male or female.

To the surprise of defender Mirela Assad, coordinator of Nudiversis, the notary’s office responded immediately. Today, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) guidance for civil requalification without legal action does not include non-binaries, who need to go to the Judiciary to obtain the amendment and affirm its existence, almost always in a lengthy and exhaustive process. For this reason, singer and digital influencer Igor Sudano, 28, who benefited from the project, evaluates the achievement as an important step on the way to a fairer world without prejudice or intolerance.

Interview with the coordinator of the Nucleus for the Defense of Homoaffective Rights and Sexual Diversity (Nudiversis), Mirela Assad

Mirela Assad, coordinator of the Nucleus for the Defense of Homoaffective Rights and Sexual Diversity (Nudiversis) Photo: Guito Moreto / Agência O Globo



What is the importance of this decision in the face of the social scenario we live in?

We live in a scenario of social exclusion and retrogression of rights. When we are able to include non-binary people, that is, affirm their existence by altering birth certificates, we are creating a wave to promote social inclusion. Non-binary people exist, they are not an invention. And they are already recognized in other countries, such as Argentina. It’s a big yes for the LGBTQIAP+ population.



Fight for the recognition of your existence. You exist. Claim your rights, none the less. First, the house is built and then the furniture is placed. In the same way, it is necessary to recognize the non-binary and then promote the adequacy of the laws to these people. I met the reality of non-binary people in the exercise of my profession. Seeing them asking for help, excluded, is very sad and made me sensitive to embrace this cause.

Interview with singer and digital influencer Igor Sudano, 28, one of the beneficiaries of the decision

How was your identification process as a non-binary person? How did this discovery come about in your life?

I was born with genitalia considered female, but I never fit into any kind of pattern, since I was a child. Because we were raised to believe that there is only one male or female, I thought it was because I was male. So I transmuted into a trans man, but I didn’t feel complete. When I started to understand what non-binary was, a lot of things started to make sense and I saw myself as a neutral being. That’s where I really felt. It was a very difficult moment, of total deconstruction. I had to break many patterns within myself and let go of many prejudices to, with an open mind, accept who I am. It was a work of a lot of research and self-knowledge, but extremely liberating.

What kind of patterns?

Deconstruct everything that society imposes on gender, sex and social constructions. Understand that there is not only masculine and feminine, to the point that these terms don’t even make sense anymore. What is it to be feminine? be sweet? Have big hair? Wear a dress? Does that mean men can’t do that? What is being masculine? Not showing feelings? Wear pants? Don’t women do it too? What makes you a man or a woman?

Do you still face difficulties today because of prejudice?

At the moment, I feel complete and I don’t see anything else as difficulties, but as opportunities to evolve and teach. I work with the internet, releasing my first EP, and I get a lot of prejudiced comments on my videos, but I use them to fight back. There are situations that I go through and I end up thinking: can other people like me go through this too? So I use my experience to inspire.

Do you remember any of these situations?

One day I went to the gynecologist and the receptionist didn’t understand an apparently “male” being named Igor waiting to be seen by a gynecologist. He spoke loudly, asked a thousand times if it was really for me or if I wasn’t looking for a urologist. Cry. But it was something to strengthen me and instead of staying, I recorded an awareness video that has already reached over 2 million views. I got 2 million people to think.

Did you seek support from help groups or talk to other people with the same identification as you?

Without a doubt, I take part in meetings of trans people in Niterói, where I live, but I also research many influential people who recognize themselves in the same way. Everything I think and the way I recognize myself today was a constant search to be able to reach my own conclusions.

The relationship with the family is also important…

No doubt. Thank God I have a family that supports me and fights with me. My friends have always been by my side. This support keeps us firm against a society still full of prejudices. The love of family makes us endure anything. If any father has doubts and is afraid of his son suffering for being who he is, for what society will think, he doesn’t need to. The greatest suffering is not having the support and admiration of those who we seek so much for real approval, which are our parents. If they are on our side, everything is much easier.

How did the gender inclusion procedure on your birth certificate occur?

In the Nudiversis project, I received a sentence that allowed me to go straight to the registry office to correct the gender and, for those who also wanted to change the name, free of charge. I had no idea that the discussion was so advanced, which surprised me positively and gave me hope that we will evolve in terms of human rights, in love for others. Hope that we will still have a free world.

The use of language and neutral pronouns is a subject that always raises doubts in society. Does this debate bother you in any way?

Part of the world is not ready for this discussion. The language is alive, it has already changed and will change many times according to the sociocultural need. It’s not a letter that will interfere with anyone’s study. They’ve already removed the umlaut and accents after so many years of teaching like this. The language changes, and the discussion is not really that. They want to make us think it’s to take the focus off what really matters: social inclusion. While I hadn’t deconstructed myself so much, I felt uncomfortable when they used pronouns of a gender that I didn’t recognize myself anymore, but I was sorry for still having ingrained gender patterns in my head, which nowadays don’t make sense to me anymore. Today I don’t care about the chosen pronoun.

Now do you wait for the day when you can see your correct gender on your ID card too?

It will be another step towards perfection. We are closer to the society that loves more and judges less. We have the law on our side, we will be an example.

What to say to LGBTQIAP+ people who fight so hard for their civil rights?

Do not give up. I already thought I couldn’t do it anymore, I discredited my struggles. But if we’ve come this far, it’s because someone back there never gave up.