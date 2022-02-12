Ibovespa has 5th week followed by gains; Stocks close higher despite tensions between Russia and Ukraine

The Ibovespa resisted the pressure of the international market and managed to close another session higher. The Brazilian stock exchange even fluctuated above 114,000 points, a level that had not debuted this year, but ended up retreating with news that Russia could invade Ukraine at any moment.

Tensions between the two countries have been monitored over the last few weeks, especially in the commodity market, but they reached their peak with information that President Vladimir Putin had already ordered his troops to invade the neighboring country.

The Ibovespa zeroed gains, even fell, but closed up 0.18%, at 113,572 points. The financial volume of the session was R$ 43.1 billion. For the week, the index rose 1.18%.

Vale (VALE3), the Ibovespa’s biggest share, closed at a low of 2.02. Others blue chips reduced gains from the conflicts on the Ukrainian border, but closed with a significant increase. Itaú (ITUB4) rose 5.91% and Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) was also among the biggest highs, with PETR3 up 4.29% and PETR4 up 4.07%.

The prices of a barrel of oil rose by almost 5%. At the after marketBrent was up 4.09% at USD 95.15 while WTI was up 4.52% at USD 93.94.

“Oil could go from $120 [caso haja uma guerra] and would have the effect on other commodities. Russia is not only the world’s largest exporter of wheat, it is also the largest exporter of raw materials for the manufacture of fertilizers”, explains Attuch.

Stocks in NY accentuated losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.43%, the S&P 500 fell 1.90% and the Nasdaq plunged 2.78%, falling more than 3% to its low for the day.

The dollar, which was traded below BRL 5.20 in today’s trading, recovered its momentum and ended the day close to stability, quoted at BRL 5.241 when buying and BRL 5.242 when selling, with a slight increase of 0. 01%. But in the week, the American currency lost value again, retreating 1.5% in the accumulated of the sessions.

Interest rates, which had been falling throughout the day, began to rise sharply with the escalation of tensions on the Ukrainian border: DIF23, +0.09 pp, at 12.43%; DIF25, +0.10 pp, at 11.38%; DIF27, +0.02 pp, at 11.30%; DIF29, -0.04 pp, at 11.46%.

