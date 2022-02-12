If privatized, Caixa Tem could be worth half of Nubank

Created during the Covid-19 pandemic, the box has The primary objective was to enable the payment of the emergency aid. However, the service gradually received other resources, making it a digital bank aimed at low-income or unbanked people.

Read more: Caixa Tem prepares a line of credit to help negative people

Recently, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, declared that there is an interest in privatize Caixa Tem. The statement took place during an event by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). According to the executive, “Caixa Econômica Federal currently has a bank inside [Caixa Tem] which is worth about R$ 100 billion”.

In addition to the idea of ​​privatization, Guedes also spoke about the possibility of using the resources obtained from privatization, distributing them through a large program of income and wealth transfer to the most vulnerable Brazilians.

Currently, Caixa Tem has more than 100 million users, 68 million of whom receive or have already received social benefits.

Caixa Tem could be worth half of Nubank

If the government decides to go public with Caixa Tem, the digital bank would compete with other companies in the financial segment.

A well-known example is Nubank, which recently debuted on the NYSE, New York Stock Exchange. The market value of fintech was estimated at US$ 41.5 million.

Based on this projection, and considering Guedes’ speech, Caixa Tem, despite having 100 million customers, would be worth US$ 19 billion in the market, a little less than half of Nubank, which has more than 40 million fans.

In recent months, Caixa Tem has started to release personal loans and loans for small business owners, with amounts of up to R$ 1 thousand and fixed interest of 3.99% per month. Novelty shows its strength in the financial market.