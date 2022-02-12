Impressions: 2022 Jeep Renegade has the missing engine

The Jeep Renegade has been a resounding success since its launch, still in 2015. Manufactured in the Goiana, Pernambuco unit – the same one where the largest SUVs are made Compass (read here) and Commander (review here) and the Fiat Toro pickup – it had a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter engine that always generated criticism in terms of performance and consumption. For those looking for better resourcefulness, the choice fell on the 2.0 turbodiesel versions, always with 4×4. Now, all that is in the past, and the 2022 Jeep Renegade debuts the 1.3 16V turbo engine (T270). This is the same one already used by the platform colleagues mentioned above. And if the two-liter turbodiesel follows in the other models, in the case of the Renegade it says goodbye – but don’t worry, because that doesn’t kill the 4×4 version. And it was precisely it that we tested in our first brief contact with the updated jipinho.

With this new engine, the 2022 Jeep Renegade has taken a significant evolutionary leap in the experience behind the wheel. The T270 engine is made in Betim, Minas Gerais, and features modern engineering solutions for better performance and efficiency. Among them, the third generation of the Multiair system (a continuously variable electro-hydraulic command for opening and opening time of the valves), fractured forged steel connecting rods, pistons with graphite treatment to reduce friction and injectors developed to withstand the corrosive action. of ethanol. There’s direct injection at 200 bar and a BorgWarner turbocharger at 1.7 bar, plus a variable oil pump and air/water heat exchanger integrated into the intake manifold. The compression ratio is 10.5:1.

Change of habit

With the new mechanics, the Jeep Renegade 2022 flex became much stronger and more powerful: now there are up to 185 hp at 5,750 rpm and 270 Nm (27.5 kgfm) of torque from a low 1,750 rpm (with ethanol). For comparison, the old 1.8 E.torQ EVO had up to 139 hp and 189 Nm, while the 2.0 turbodiesel had 170 hp, but more torque (350 Nm). Obviously, in relation to the old flex, the 4×2 versions with the new engine guarantee a livelier driving, with more immediate responses. And the 1.3 runs smoothly, with very little turbo lag (delay in response until the turbine fills), improving both acceleration from immobility and speed recovery.

When comparing this Jeep Renegade 2022 Trailhawk T270 with the old one, the performance is similar: at 0-100 km/h, for example, it took 9.9 seconds, the same mark it does now with gasoline (and 9.7 with ethanol ). That’s because the new model weighs 1,643 kg, against 1,674 for the 2.0 diesel predecessor, resulting in weight-to-power ratios of 8.8 kg/hp and weight-to-torque of 57.74 kg/kgfm (previously 9.8 and 46.9, respectively). The good breath is helped by the six-speed (4×2) and nine (4×4) automatic transmissions. According to Jeep, the latter gained a shorter differential ratio.

There were no changes in the entry angles (30º) and exit (32º), nor in the free height of the ground, of excellent 21.6 cm. As before, it is possible to face a moderate off-road effortlessly. The turning diameter of 10.8 m also remained unchanged, making life easier for the driver when maneuvering in tight spaces.

Independent suspensions on all four wheels ensure comfort, preventing dry bumps when driving over steep obstacles or falling into potholes, as well as promoting good body control and sharp handling. The electrically-assisted steering is fast in the steering wheel and the good contact with the ground is the merit of the Pirelli Scorpion ATR 215/60 R17 tires. The brake pedal modulation is pleasing (with 305 mm diameter ventilated discs at the front and solid 278 mm discs at the rear). Using the rotary selector, it is possible to select the Auto, Snow (snow), Sand /Mud (sand/clay) and Rock driving programs. Although the all-wheel drive system automatically distributes the force between the axles, there are still functions 4WD Lock (which always keeps the rear axle engaged) and 4WD Low (reduced ratio, to be used on uneven floors or with low grip).

In 4×2 versions, the 2022 Jeep Renegade debuted the TC+ (advanced traction control), already adopted in the new generation of Fiat Strada (read here) and not Pulse (check the review). Although the new technology has a specific calibration for the SUV, it works as follows: the system detects which of the wheels is “slipping” and directs the engine’s power to another, which is in greater contact with the ground, helping to overcome adversities. .

preserved essence

The aesthetic full of personality – the “jeep face”, which refers to the original Willys – has always been a key point for the Renegade’s sales success. And now, in the Jeep Renegade 2022, it has been improved, but without giving up its basic features. Our first contact was with a unit that was still camouflaged, but after the release of the first official photos, it is possible to notice the novelties of the design. Noteworthy are the radiator grille with seven bars, which has become smaller, and the slightly more tapered headlights – taking a ride on the design of the Jeep Commander. Another change is in the front bumper, which had the auxiliary lights region redesigned, while the lower portion features new fixing hooks along the gray skid plate. The air of freshness at the rear appears in the taillights – which kept the square shape, but gained a new internal design and adopted a “3D” style. And finally, the rear bumper followed in the footsteps of the front, gaining a revised style (comparison below).

In external measurements, the Jeep Renegade 2022 is now 4,268 m long, slightly longer than the old one (4,232 m). But consumers must continue to complain about the trunk, which remains at 320 liters (380 in versions with temporary spare tire). It’s less than in Nissan Kicks, for example (432 liters). If you want a Jeep that will carry more luggage, it is better to jump to the Compass.

Although the interior has not yet been revealed, the cabin has retained its commendable driving position, while the more expensive versions have gained 100% digital instrument panel, SOS button and autonomous emergency braking. The six airbags – front, side and curtain – are present in all configurations.

Did you like it? Know that the debut of the T270 engine is not the only novelty of the Jeep Renegade for this year – the arrival of the plug-in hybrid engine (4xe) is still planned, which will mark the beginning of the electrification of the Jeep model in Brazil.

New Jeep Renegade Trailhawk T270 Flex 4×4 AT9

Basic price* BRL 104,990

Car rated* BRL 184,990

Motor: four cylinders in line 1.3, 16V, continuously variable opening and opening time control (MultiAir), direct injection, turbo

Displacement: 1332 cm3

Fuel: flex

Power: 180 hp (g) and 185 hp at 3,750 rpm (e)

Torque: 270 Nm at 1,750 rpm (g/e)

Exchange: sequential automatic, nine gears

Direction: electric

Suspensions: MacPherson with independent wheels, lower swingarms with triangular geometry (d) and McPherson with independent wheels and cross/side links

