In Beyond the Illusion, Matias throws Elisa’s death into Isadora’s lap: ‘Assassina’ TV News

Matias (Antonio Calloni) will be so upset after killing Elisa (Larissa Manoela) that he even blames Isadora (Sofia Budke) in Beyond the Illusion. The judge will tell the family that Davi (Rafael Vitti) was responsible for the crime, but the girl will not buy the version. Annoyed, he will accuse his youngest daughter of having helped the illusionist: “You and the magician are to blame for this tragedy! You are also a murderer! “, will shoot, in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

The protagonist of the plot of Alessandra Poggi will die in this Saturday’s chapter (12). She will be caught by her father about to run away with the street magician, but the lawyer will try to shoot David to end the plan. The veteran will feel pain in his knee during the shooting, and the shot will accidentally hit his daughter.

Afraid of the consequences, Matias will invent that the illusionist is the culprit and warn Isadora and Augusta (Olivia Araújo) about the cruel story. According to information, the girl will not buy her father’s version: “I can’t feel it in here. He loved Elisa! They were going to run away together, be happy!”, She will point out.

The Tapajós family employee will agree with the child and remember seeing the boss with a gun hours before Elisa’s murder. The woman also heard the judge say that she would kill David to get her daughter back.

will lose the hand

Still shocked, Augusta will organize the preparations for the funeral, and Matias will let you know that he will be away for a few hours to ensure that Davi is arrested. Isadora, however, will disagree with her father’s attitude: “I think something else happened”, she will let her go.

“What do you think? What did I do?”, will retort the judge. The child will circumvent the situation and explain that it is not possible that the magician killed Elisa, as they would run away together.

The character played by Antonio Calloni will remember that he had locked his eldest daughter in her room so she wouldn’t come out and will suspect that the youngest daughter helped her escape in the dead of night. No way out, Isadora will confirm.

“So you also helped to kill your sister! You and the magician are to blame for this tragedy! You are also a murderer!”, the lawyer shouted, with his finger in the girl’s face. He will leave the scene angry, and Isadora will cry in Augusta’s lap, afraid.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa.

