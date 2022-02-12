In joint action, police prevent terrorist attack in Portugal | World

reproduction Identified as Rafael, the young man was arrested with bladed weapons

The Judiciary Police of Portugal prevented a terrorist attack on the University of Lisbon last Thursday (10). An 18-year-old suspect accused of planning the attack was arrested with bladed weapons.

The operation began with an alert issued by the Israeli company Hagana Security & Intelligence Global Services, which, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), noticed the young man’s movement on social networks to organize the attack.

According to information from Total News Agency

, the young man, identified only as Raphael, was a defender of nationalist values ​​and an admirer of Adolf Hitler. He also followed the ideas of Mário Machado, a Portuguese neo-Nazi, already convicted of several crimes.

According to information in the international press, the motive for the crime was xenophobic in nature. He is against the benefits that are offered to foreign students at the University of Lisbon. With the attack, according to publications made by the young man himself, he sought to defend Portuguese youth and families.

Haganah is a private arm of the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service, and works in operations with the world’s main agencies, such as the FBI, the CIA and the DEA (the American department that fights drug trafficking). Joint actions increase the efficiency of actions and reduce the costs necessary to combat human trafficking and pedophilia, drug trafficking and the financing of terrorism.

In one of these joint operations, Portuguese police identified the funding of the Ayatollahs of Iran to the actions of Portuguese neo-Nazis led by Mário Machado – leader of the far-right movement Nova Ordem Social –, and in his arrest in November 2021.