In search of the World Cup, Abel will become the second coach with more finals in the history of Palmeiras; see list | palm trees

In search of the world title, Abel Ferreira will play this Saturday against Chelsea, at 1:30 pm (GMT), in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, his seventh final for Palmeiras. Although he has just over a year at the club, the Portuguese will already become at least the second coach with the most decisions in alviverde history.

Luiz Felipe Scolari is the leader in this regard, with 10 finals (Brazilian Cup in 1998 and 2012, Mercosur in 1998 and 1999, Libertadores in 1999 and 2000, Rio-São Paulo in 2000, Brazilian in 1997, Paulista in 1999 and World Cup as well. in 1999).

Soon after, Abel Ferreira now has seven (Libertadores in 2020 and 2021, Copa do Brasil in 2020, Paulista in 2021, Supercup in 2021, Recopa in 2021, in addition to the 2022 World Cup), as well as Vanderlei Luxemburgo (Paulista in 1993, 2008 and 2020, Brazilian in 1993 and 1994, Rio-São Paulo in 1993 and Copa do Brasil in 1996).

1 of 4 Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, during the pre-final press conference of the Club World Cup — Photo: Fabio Menotti Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, during the pre-final press conference of the Club World Cup — Photo: Fabio Menotti

Still in early March, however, Abel will be isolated in second position with eight finals, as he will face Athletico-PR in this year’s edition of the Recopa Sudamericana. From 1:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday, in Abu Dhabi, he seeks his fourth title for Verdão.

Abel and his coaching staff have led Palmeiras in 111 matches to date (60 wins, 24 draws and 27 losses). Although they have only been in Brazil since November, Luiz Felipe Scolari decreed, in an interview with Band, that the Portuguese is the greatest coach in the history of Verdão.

An admirer of Felipão, Abel Ferreira did not agree with the idol’s praise and made a point of valuing the importance of the group before the meeting with Chelsea.

– I’m just one inside a structure, football taught me what it’s like to live in society. He taught us that we depend on each other, that we need to be collective, plural. I respect opinions, but I’m more of a member of the club with a specific position. But I can’t not value the direction, my players, the structure, the fans, each one with their due proportion. Not accepted… in Brazil they need to find a hero and a villain. You will never hear me say “I won” or “I lost”. We win or we lose. Football, for me, made me see things in a plural, human way, with mutual help, solidarity.

2 of 4 Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores Cup — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, with the Libertadores Cup — Photo: Disclosure/Conmebol

3 of 4 Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, with the cup of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, with the cup of the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

See the coaches with the most finals in the history of Verdão

Luiz Felipe Scolari – 10 Abel Ferreira – 7* Vanderlei Luxemburgo – 7 Oswaldo Brandão – 4 Ramon Platero and Ventura Cambon – 2 Giuseppe Roberti, Frediano De Lucca, Arturo Fabbi, Mário Travaglini, Murtosa, Marcelo Oliveira, José Luiz Carbone, Otacílio Gonçalves, Carlos Alberto Silva, Oswaldo de Oliveira, Roger Machado, Valdir Joaquim de Moraes, Cláudio Cardoso, Armando Renganeschi, Alfredo González and Marcus Aurelius – 1 each

*It will reach eight with the Recopa Sul-Americana