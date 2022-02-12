In six years, building a house costs more than twice as much in Brazil – Casa Vogue

+



Building your own home in Brazil is a dream that is getting more and more expensive every day. According to data from Sinapi (National System for Research on Costs and Indexes of Civil Construction), which is jointly managed by IBGE and Caixa Econômica Federal, the price of construction per m² has more than doubled in the last six years, rising from R$ 968 .70, in January 2016, to R$ 1,525.48 in January of this year – an increase of 57.48%.

In six years, building houses costs more than twice as much in Brazil

In the same period, from 2016 to 2022, the accumulated inflation was 36.94%, which demonstrates that construction is more expensive than the increase in prices in general in the country.

The Sinapi data take into account two indicators: the value of labor and construction materials – the latter being the second greatest “villain” in history. If, by 2020, the increase in the cost of materials alone was no more than 6.5% (when compared to the previous year), it was in 2021 and 2022 that it took off, with growth of 12% and 17.18%, respectively.

See below the evolution of costs estimated by Sinapi for the construction, per m²:

Jan/2016: BRL 968.70 (total) / BRL 518.13 (material) / BRL 450.57 (labor)

Jan/2017: BRL 1,031.21 (total) / BRL 531.93 (material) / BRL 499.28 (labor)

Jan/2018: BRL 1,069.61 (total) / BRL 547.70 (material) / BRL 521.91 (labor)

Jan/2019: BRL 1,118.60 (total) / BRL 580.41 (material) / BRL 538.19 (labor)

Jan/2020: BRL 1,162.24 (total) / BRL 609.39 (material) / BRL 552.85 (labor)

Jan/2021: BRL 1,301.84 (total) / BRL 731.37 (material) / BRL 570.47 (labor)

Jan/2022: BRL 1,525.48 (total) / BRL 915.79 (material) / BRL 609.69 (labor)

Impact of the pandemic

According to Marco Antonio Rocha, professor at Unicamp’s Institute of Economics, the pandemic had a great influence on these statistics. From 2020 onwards, restrictive measures have caused a shortage – and subsequent increase in prices – of various inputs needed for civil construction, such as precast and aluminum structures.

“At first, there was some interruption in the production lines and in the transport of some materials, and the return was not enough to meet the resumption of demand. In addition, there is also a bottleneck in the logistics of these inputs that is taking time to normalize due to the successive waves of transmission of Covid”, explains the professor.

Among the mentioned logistics problems are the disorders related to sea freight, which generally occur in the industry. “The moment of interruption of boarding operations, formation of queues, shortage of containers, increase in fuel prices and the bottleneck in the resumption: all this generated an increase in maritime transport and, consequently, the price that consumers pay for inputs” , says the expert.

And although this movement of rising prices took place on a global scale, here, in Brazil, the impact was felt even more deeply due to the large devaluation of the real against the dollar.

record demand

If, on the one hand, the supply of construction materials was low, on the other hand, demand reached record levels during the last two years. According to Ana Maria Castelo, coordinator of Construction Projects at FGV IBRE, this is a global trend of using the money that was dammed up due to the impossibility of carrying out other activities, such as travel, for example.

“In Brazil, there was still the fact that many families directed part of those additional incomes, such as those from emergency aid, to home renovations and expansions”, highlights the specialist.

This whole scenario led to a breakdown in the budget of companies and families, a situation even worse with inflation that closed 2021 at 10.06%. “If, at first, families were able to direct the extra income, in an environment of less expenses, with the reopening that took place last year the situation tends to change, and rising inflation begins to compete with the expenses of construction materials”, explains Anna Maria.

Less impact on the workforce

Labor has also increased in cost over the last few years, but in a much more measured way. From 2016 to 2022, the growth was 35.32%, a rate below the inflation accumulated in the same period (36.94%). According to Marco Antonio, the pandemic encouraged an inverse phenomenon in relation to this indicator.

“The increase in unemployment made many people seek replacement in the civil construction sector, a common movement in our country. However, when this migration occurs abruptly, the increase in supply to the sector causes the bargaining power to decrease significantly, generating low wages. Thus, the cost of labor, which in a way means the income of these workers, was flattened in this process”, reveals the professor.

And 2022?

For this year, the scenario is still challenging. Despite a decrease in demand for renovation and construction, the setbacks caused by the Ômicron variant in the production and logistics of inputs, around the world, still affect construction costs in Brazil. In addition, the trend is for inflation to remain high until the end of the year.

For this reason, Marco Antonio believes that there should still be an impact, but in a more measured way: “The rise will not be as strong as we saw it happening in 2020 and 2021, but we will still have an upward movement in prices for this year” .