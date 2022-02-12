Income Tax 2022: How to declare a private pension plan – 02/12/2022

Investments made in private pension plans over the past year must be informed by the taxpayer in the income tax return. How the information will be provided to the IRS depends on the type of plan.

See what are the procedures for declaring VGBL (Free Benefit Generator Life) and PGBL (Free Benefit Generator Plan) type plans. It is worth remembering that contributions made to PGBL-type plans can be deducted from the Income Tax calculation base up to the limit of 12% of taxable income, as long as you choose the complete form of the declaration.

How to declare VGBL

Contributions made to VGBL-type plans must be informed in the “Assets and Rights” form. Click on “new” and select code 97, referring to VGBL. Inform the CNPJ of the financial institution responsible for the plan. In the “breakdown”, inform the total amount of the contribution made in the last year, as informed in the report sent by the financial institution.

For example, if you had BRL 15,000 invested at the end of 2020 and invested another BRL 10,000 in 2021, describe this information in the “discrimination” field. Enter the amount of BRL 15,000 in the “Status on 12/31/2020” field and place BRL 25,000 (BRL 15,000 plus the BRL 10,000 invested last year) in the “Status on 12/31/2020″ field 2021”.

Income earned from the plan over the past year should not be reported because the investment has not been redeemed.

However, if you made a partial or total redemption of the VGBL, inform the “Assets and Rights” form, in the “discrimination” field, that the redemption took place and the amount. In the status field on 12/31/2021, enter the value of 2020 minus the redemption (follow the values ​​​​in the income report), or enter zero, if you have made the total redemption of the fund.

In case of redemption or receipt of benefit, the income obtained with the VGBL must be informed in another form of the declaration. Just follow the information in the income report provided by the financial institution.

If your plan has a progressive taxation regime, the income will be informed in the form “Taxable Income Received from Legal Entities”. However, if the VGBL tax regime is regressive, the income is entered in the “Income Subject to Exclusive Taxation” form.

How to declare PGBL, Fapi or pension fund

Contributions to private pension plans such as PGBL, Fapi or closed public supplementary pension entities must be informed in the “Payments and Donations Made” form.

Select the code according to the type of plan: “36 – Pension Complementary” for PGBL; “37 – Contributions to closed private pension entities of a public nature” or “38 – Individual Programmed Retirement Fund” for Fapi .

Image: Reproduction

Private pension investment can only be used for income tax deduction if you choose the full declaration model. The program itself calculates the limit of 12% of income allowed for this deduction.

If you redeemed the plan or are already receiving benefits, the amounts withdrawn must be informed in the declaration according to the type of taxation.

If the plan has progressive taxation, the withdrawals will enter the “Taxable Income Received from Legal Entities” form. For a plan with regressive taxation, inform the withdrawals in the “Income Subject to Exclusive Taxation” form.

Remember to follow the information as provided in the income report provided by the institution responsible for the pension plan. Plans of the PGBL, Fapi or public supplementary pension type should not be reported in the “Assets and Rights” form.