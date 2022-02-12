Íngrid Olderöck, the torturer who inspired an Oscar-nominated Chilean short film | World

Known as “the woman of dogs”, Íngrid Felicitas Olderöck Bernhard was a former agent of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA), the security service created in Chile by general and dictator Augusto Pinochet after the overthrow of Salvador Allende in 1973.

But she was not just another agent of the body in charge of torturing and eliminating political opponents of the military regime.

Olderöck, a former officer of the Carabineros (police in Chile), became the most important woman within DINA. One of his duties was training dozens of young agents to face political enemies.

She died at the age of 58, of an acute digestive hemorrhage, without having been convicted of any crime.

Victims accused her of having trained dogs to rape political prisoners in the detention centers where many have disappeared — especially in one of the most brutal underground torture sites, “La Venda Sexy”, a two-story house in a middle-class area in the commune of Macul, in the city of Santiago, where Ígrid Olderöck used to act.

The agents gave the clandestine center that name because the preferred method of torture was sexual abuse, according to the first report of the National Commission on Political Prison and Torture, better known as the Valech report.

Dogs trained for sexual abuse

Survivors who passed through Venda Sexy, such as Beatriz Bataszew, denounced the use of dogs as a method of torture, in addition to hanging, drowning, mock shootings, forced pregnancies and abortions, and electric shocks to the genitals.

“At Venda Sexy there was a dog named Volodia, trained to sexually violate women,” she told local media.

Alejandra Holzapfel, who was only 19 years old in that house, told a similar story.

I was “sexually abused by a German shepherd that agents of the dictatorship called Volodia,” Holzapfel told The Clinic newspaper.

“Íngrid commanded the animal, while the other torturers forced the detainees into positions that facilitated abuse. Men and women who passed through the Sexy Sale were victims of this atrocity.”

Olderöck has denied all the allegations and has never been subjected to a court case.

Her figure has returned to public debate after she became the protagonist of the animation Fera (in the original, Bestia), short film nominated for an Oscar this week, directed by Chilean Hugo Covarrubias.

“It’s a psychological thriller about a sinister mind,” Covarrubias told BBC News Mundo (the BBC’s Spanish service).

See below a video from 2013, when the Judiciary Chile apologized for the omission during the dictatorship in the country.

Chile’s Judiciary Apologizes For Omission During Pinochet Dictatorship

One of the few people who had the opportunity to speak at length with the former agent was Chilean journalist Nancy Guzmán, who published the book Íngrid Olderöck, la mujer de los perros (“Íngrid Olderöck, the woman of dogs”, in free translation). , in which she describes Olderöck as “the most powerful and brutal woman in DINA”.

In conversation with BBC News Mundo, Guzmán says that, one day in 1996, she knocked on the door of Olderöck’s house in the commune of Ñuñoa.

“A woman with a fat body, big hands and a hoarse voice appeared, with a cigarette in her hand.”

“She was wearing a flowered skirt, a vaguely pink handmade sweater and short boots.”

“She lived completely alone,” says Guzmán. “She didn’t have children, she didn’t have a husband.”

IN DINA, the agent was a command in her own right, says the journalist.

“She was an expert in shooting, skydiving, martial arts, horseback riding and dog training.”

“She was the one who trained a dog named Volodia, aimed at raping women and men during torture sessions,” says Guzmán.

“There are ex-detainees who suffered this type of torture or who saw it happening to others. Everyone remembers that one of the young women, Marta Neira, arrived crying desperate and devastated because she was the victim of the dog’s rape. Days later, Marta disappeared.”

Íngrid Olderöck’s father emigrated from Germany in 1925, at the age of 29.

She and her sisters, Hannelore and Karin, grew up under a very strict family system. The girls couldn’t speak Spanish or have Chilean friends.

Thus, they grew up practically isolated.

“I’ve been a Nazi since I was little, ever since I learned that the best period Germany lived was when the Nazis were in power, when there was work and tranquility and there were no shameless thieves,” says Olderöck in Guzmán’s book.

When the carabineros authorized the admission of women to their Officers’ School in 1967, Olderöck entered the first contest.

She was the first female skydiver in Chile and Latin America. She also claimed to be an expert in shooting, horseback riding and dog training, as well as a blue belt in judo, tennis, skiing and mountaineering.

With these credentials, Olderöck quickly became part of the secret service run by Colonel Manuel Contreras, the DINA, and consolidated his power.

One bullet in the head and one in the belly

But in 1981 his life took a turn.

As she left the house, she was attacked by two strangers who shot her at point-blank range in the head and stomach, but did not kill her.

In fact, he survived to the end of his days with a bullet lodged in his head, says Guzmán.

Members of the Revolutionary Left Movement were accused of the attack.

However, Olderöck always insisted that the attack had been planned against her by the very intelligence services that were trying to punish her for her alleged defection attempt.

She later retired, and when the court summoned her to testify in La Venda Sexy’s missing inmate cases, she pretended to have amnesia, says Guzmán.

“She was a violent and aggressive woman who had no mercy”, describes the journalist.

In one of the interviews, the former agent told Guzmán that she always had three weapons with her: a pistol in her purse, another on her nightstand and one in her kitchen oven.

“So she gets up, goes to the kitchen, comes back and puts the gun on the table. I didn’t know what to do.”

“Until I told her, ‘Get that gun out of here, I don’t like guns.’ At this point, she gets furious and says she hates people like me. She kept repeating to me, ‘I hate you, I hate pacifists'” .

On another occasion, Olderöck told the journalist to be careful because there was an active organization of ex-agents called DINITA and that “anything could happen to her (Guzmán)”.

“She was a terrible character in a world of horror,” reflects the writer. “Societies have these monsters. And these monsters don’t end up with dictatorships. Monsters are permanently in societies.”