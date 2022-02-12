Intel Officially Enters Cryptocurrency Mining Market

Intel officially announced this Friday (11) its entry into the cryptocurrency mining market. The semiconductor giant also revealed that Argo Blockchain and Jack Dorsey’s Block will receive the first mining chips later this year.

In a post published on the company’s blog, senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Accelerated Computing and Graphics Systems unit, Raja M. Koduri, said the company will contribute to blockchain technology with a “roadmap of accelerators with energy efficiency”.

Koduri also said that the group is “aware” that blockchains are energy intensive, which is why it is focusing on “energy-efficient computing technologies at scale.”

Intel first revealed that it was working on a mining-specific application integrated circuit (ASIC), dubbed the “Bonanza Mine,” in January. That month, the product was included on the agenda of a semiconductor conference that will take place on February 23rd.

An Argo spokesperson confirmed to CoinDesk that it had signed an agreement to purchase Intel’s mining ASICs.

Mining company Griid Infrastructure also entered into a supply contract for the new products. As part of the deal, the giant has pledged to sell at least 25% of its mining circuit production to Griid by 2025.

Mining ASICs will deliver “1000x better performance per ‘watt’ than conventional GPUs for mining based on SHA-256 (algorithm used in cryptocurrency creation),” Koduri wrote.

It is worth remembering, however, that large professional miners mainly use ASICs for Bitcoin (BTC) mining. So the comparison to GPUs might not be that meaningful for them.

The chips are built on a “small piece of silicon” so it doesn’t affect Intel’s current product supply, Koduri noted.

Intel also announced the creation of a specialist group within its Accelerated Computing and Graphics Systems unit. This team will focus on building custom silicon platforms for blockchains and other types of computing.

Block, led by the founder of Twitter, is building an open source BTC mining system with the aim of making the network more decentralized.

Cincinnati-based Griid is planning a $3.3 billion IPO on the New York Stock Exchange by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which are companies created just to raise capital.

