International Space Station is visible when crossing Brazilian sky

Last night (10), the International Space Station (ISS) was seen moving in the sky over part of Brazil. The passage was recorded on video by a meteor monitoring station in Monte Castelo, Santa Catarina.

In the video shared on social media, the space station stands out in the starry sky as it moves, starting at 8:05 pm, in a sequence of accelerated frames.

The ISS is a multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies — Nasa, CSA, ESA, JAXA and Roscosmos. It has been in orbit since 1998 and has been continuously occupied by astronauts since 2000.

However, the US space agency recently announced that the modular space station will continue to operate until 2030. When it is fully decommissioned, it will launch into the Pacific Ocean in early 2031. So far, however, the ISS only has approval to operate until 2024. This deadline can only be extended by a joint agreement with all the managing agencies of the project.

In a report, NASA claims that the ISS would crash in a part of the ocean known as Point Nemo, far offshore, also known as the spacecraft graveyard. Several old satellites and other space debris have crashed in that area, including the Russian space station Mir in 2001.

The purpose of retiring the ISS is to enable commercial sector leadership in near-Earth space activities.

“The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating commercial low-Earth orbit destinations with NASA’s assistance,” said Phil McAlister, NASA’s director of commercial space.

In 2020, NASA awarded a contract to the American company Axiom Space to design at least one habitable module to be connected to the ISS. The agency also provided funding to three companies to develop projects for the space stations and other commercial destinations in orbit.

The commercial sector is a relevant part of the US space program, involving private companies in transport and logistics operations. NASA estimates that $1.3 billion will be saved by transitioning from low-Earth orbit activities to the private sector, and that amount can be invested in deep space exploration.