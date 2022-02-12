Internet users denounce ‘fruit coup’ in the Municipal Market of SP; customers claim to have spent up to R$ 800 on trays | São Paulo

Consumers reported on a social network that they are suffering blows from fruit sellers at the São Paulo Municipal Market, in the central region of the capital, Mercadão. In a note, Procon-SP informed who became aware of the coup through the victims’ reports in the press.

In a post denouncing the so-called “fruit coup”, a customer reports that he went to Mercadão, and a seller offered him orange with acerola, for R$ 40 a kilo. He says he also took a tray of cherry. At the time of weighing, however, the seller put R$190. The victim reported that was charged R$ 230 at the end of the purchase.

According to consumers, as soon as they enter the Mercadão, they are approached and well served by employees from stalls that offer various fruits free of charge, for the person to taste. While this is happening, vendors from the same stall are setting up trays with products. In the end, the purchase can cost up to R$ 800.

Consumers who refused to pay the amount say they were threatened and verbally assaulted.

Cristina visited Mercadão for the first time and paid more than R$60 for a pineapple.

“I’m from Baixada Santista, I went to see the famous bologna sandwich, but I was attracted to try a pineapple by a seller, delicious, I fell for the scam. He said the price of 100 grams and not the kilo. When I swiped the card, it was almost R$ 70”, he reported, in a social network.

Other consumers reported having paid more than R$100 for rotten fruit. Procon reported that it has not officially received complaints about the cases.

“This is a misleading and abusive offer, the way it is done and, if there are offenses to the consumer, it can even be a crime”, said the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

“The coup is being monitored by Procon. If any of the victims complain on the Procon-SP website, we will fine the establishment”, he added.

On Instagram, the coup_do_mercadao_sp profile, which publishes cases daily, already has more than a thousand followers. and hundreds of reports between post and comments.

