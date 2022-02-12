Ipespe: Lula wins all opponents and Bolsonaro loses to anyone

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead of voting intentions in the survey carried out by the Ipespe institute. The first survey of February, released this Friday 11, remained stable in comparison with the previous one, confirming the level of 43% of votes in the PT.

According to the institute, Lula varied between 43% and 44%, depending on the scenario researched. The fluctuation is within the margin of error, which is 3.2 percentage points. The result marks a small retreat by the former president, of 1 percentage point.

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also varied within the margin of error, ranging between 25% and 26% depending on the scenario. The former captain had 24% in the last survey. Sergio Moro (Podemos) and Ciro Gomes (PDT) maintained the tie with the same 8% for each of the previous month.

All other candidates maintained levels well away from the first platoon of the dispute. In the group, the best performance is from João Doria (PSDB), which reaches 4% in a scenario without Ciro.

In the spontaneous poll, the one in which the researcher does not present a list of options, Lula also leads, with 36% of the electorate’s preference. Bolsonaro, in second, appears with 24%. Moro and Ciro again tie with 4% each. Doria is the only one of the other candidates to score any points, reaching 1%.

The little variation also appears in the second round scenarios. Again, Lula would win all opponents and Bolsonaro would lose to anyone. Against the former captain, the PT would have 54% and the current president 31%. Moro would lose by 51% to 31%. Ciro would be defeated by 50% to 24% and Doria by 53% to 18%.

Bolsonaro would be defeated against Ciro by 45% to 33%; against Moro by 32% to 30%; and against Doria, by 40% to 34%.

To arrive at the results, a thousand interviews were carried out in all regions of Brazil between the 7th and 9th of February. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points and the confidence index is 95.5%.