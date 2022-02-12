Isadora reveals terrible truth about Elisa’s death TV News

Isadora (Sofia Budke) will be the first to uncover the truth about Elisa’s (Larissa Manoela) death in Beyond the Illusion. The girl will suspect Matias (Antonio Calloni) is guilty of the murder of her older sister, but she will end up being blamed by her own father. The judge will tell the family that Davi (Rafael Vitti) was responsible for the crime.

In this Saturday’s chapter (12), Matias will catch his eldest daughter in the arms of David about to flee. Revolted, he will shoot to hit the magician, but he will feel a pain in his knee just in time and end his own daughter’s life by accident.

Isadora and Augusta (Olivia Araújo) will find out about the tragedy, but will not buy the version told by Antonio Calloni’s character. “I can’t feel it in here. He loved Elisa! They were going to run away together, be happy!”, the girl will react.

Seeing her father rant about David’s arrest and calling him a murderer, Isadora will decide to take a stand. “I don’t believe that Davi killed Elisa. I think something else happened”, she will shoot.

“What are you saying, Dorinha? What do you think, then? That I’m lying? What was I?”

Matias will remember that he had locked the eldest in the room so that she would not come out and he will suspect that the younger daughter helped her escape in the dead of night.

“Yes, Dad. She was crying a lot and I got a copy of the key from reception”, admits the youngest. “So you also helped to kill your sister! You and the magician are to blame for this tragedy! You are also a murderer!”, the lawyer will shout.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations from Beyond Illusion.