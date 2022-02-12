‘It’s a little scary’, says Fofão, 51, about menopause and climacteric – 02/11/2022

During her participation in the 10th episode of the second season of Connection VivaBem, Fofão, a former volleyball player, opened up about how she is dealing with the climacteric, the famous hot flashes and the change in mood.

At 51 years old, the former lifter who played for the Brazilian team from 1991 to 2008, reveals that she has been feeling very strong changes and believes that within a few months she should enter menopause. “I don’t know what that’s going to be like, but it’s a little scary.”

To explain, the climacteric is the transition phase, in which menstruation becomes irregular, mood swings and hot flashes appear. Menopause is the milestone, it is when a woman goes more than a year without menstruating.

Fofão reports that she always had regular menstruation, but when her cycle changed and menstruation started to come less, to have a longer space of time and not to come for one, two, three months, she felt that something was wrong, she did not understand well what was happening, she got worried and went to the doctor.

“We hear a lot about it, but I had never lived it. I started to have the sensations of heat, changes in behavior. It was at that moment that I saw that I was entering another phase of my life.”

The heat, says Fofão, is what has bothered him the most. “I’ve been feeling very hot, it’s something you can’t control. It’s anywhere, anytime, there’s no set time. All of a sudden everything’s hot, that heat comes, it’s cold, the heat comes, and you start talking : ‘My God in heaven, am I the only one living this?’ It’s really a feeling that gets in my mood a lot.”

The former athlete says that she has been trying to adapt, but that it is difficult, especially at bedtime. “At night it’s a constant fight, isn’t it? Me and the air conditioning is an on and off.” With medical follow-up, she started taking some homeopathic medicines to relieve the symptom.

“It gave me a relief, but as I still had the feeling, I thought it wasn’t working, but I realized that it was, I had even stopped taking it, but I came back. I think it helped me, it decreased a lot. I’ve been feeling better taking these homeopathic remedies “, says she, who does not take hormone replacement.

Another change that Fofão noticed was in the scales. She says that even eating less, she has felt a fluctuation in weight. “I feel my weight changing a lot. Sometimes I’m a little heavier, I go back to doing activities and my weight gets good again. We can’t neglect at any time, you have to be controlling, especially those who have a tendency. I have a bit of a tendency to gain weight.”

Even though she is careful with her diet, she says that in this climacteric phase she has been eating more sweets than she usually eats.

One of the ways that Fofão has been looking to improve his mood is through physical exercise. “I’m managing to do something I didn’t do, which was running on the street and on the treadmill, the feeling is very good. I started dancing too, it’s a dance hour, the best heat I felt was dancing. good feeling for the body and the head ends up forgetting a little bit of all this stress, right? I think physical activity helps a lot”, he concludes.

