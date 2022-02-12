Jeep Renegade 2022 is now sold to PwD with IPI exemption and bonus

SHARE WITH THE FRIENDS:

Jeep do Brasil, always keeping the commitment to make models available to the PwD public, already has its recently launched, the Renegade 2022, in the direct sales modality with exemption from IPI and factory bonus.

With all versions below R$ 200,000, the entire range is available with the federal tax exemption, but there are no more versions below R$ 100,000, that is, the ICMS exemption is unavailable – either total or partial.

It is worth noting that in the 2022 line, several novelties were adopted, such as the T270 engine with 4×2 or 4×4 traction, more technology, renewed aesthetics and more safety.

To check out more details about the model, such as standard items, mechanics and more, see the launch article here. Those interested in any of the versions of the model can now go to a dealership of the brand to place their order.

Check the prices of the Jeep Renegade 2022 for PCD:

*prices in black (except SP and PB).

Version public price PCD price Sport T270 AT6 4×2 BRL 123,990 BRL 104,651.84 Longitude T270 AT6 4×2 BRL 138,990 BRL 117,312.88 Series BRL 163,290 BRL 137,822.44 Trailhawk AT9 4×4 BRL 163,290 BRL 137,822.44

This article has the special collaboration of sales coordinator Maxwell Figueiredo of PG Prime Jeep in the city of Natal/RN. The store is located at Avenida Prudente de Morais, 3996 – Lagoa Nova. Phone: (84) 3209-7800

Photos: New Jeep Renegade Longitude 2022