Jennifer Lopez wears 43 kg dress in new movie

Anyone who thinks that the life of a great actress like Jennifer Lopez is easy is sorely mistaken.

The movie ‘Marry Me’, which opens today in theaters, had some difficult moments for the protagonist. The costume designer of the work, Caroline Duncan, intended to bring a classic glamor to the character of J-Lo, and this was the aesthetic that made her choose one of the central pieces: the wedding dress of the protagonist Kat Valdez.

The gown was handpicked from designer Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection, and consisted of new – yes, nine – layers of silk taffeta, tulle and horse hair. In addition, the dress still has many stones, crystals and lace. According to the costume designer, all this combination made the piece “extremely heavy”. “The dress weighed 43 kg and required five people to transport it, and a whole team to put Jennifer Lopez in and out of it, but that’s what gave the dress volume,” Caroline told Variety magazine.

Also according to the costume designer, the piece was chosen to serve as a visual metaphor for the moments and emotions experienced by the protagonist, who plans a wedding with Bastian – lived by Maluma. “At first you see her in the dress in the car, and it symbolizes how the wedding became too big, and it wasn’t honest and it took away from her the ability to really see who she’s marrying. Then you see her in the bedroom. alone, where she was supposed to spend her wedding night, and she’s trapped in this claustrophobic dress that’s like her show – bigger than she is. It’s the most lonely scene in the film,” says Caroline.

The cast of ‘Marry Me’ has big names such as J-Lo, Maluma and Owen Wilson, and premieres today in theaters and on the Peacock streaming service.