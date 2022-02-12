Joe Biden confiscates $7 billion from Afghanistan for humanitarian aid and 9/11 victims | World

President Joe Biden signed a decree on Friday that allows the United States to dispose of $7 billion from the Central Bank of Afghanistan deposited with American financial institutions, the White House said. .

Therefore, the US will take possession of assets from another state. Biden requests that these funds be deposited in an account with the Federal Reserve of New York, one of the banks of the Fed, the central bank of the country.

The president wants about half of this amount is intended for compensation claims for the families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks, and the rest for humanitarian aid in the Afghanistanbut so that the money does not fall into the hands of the Talibanexplained the White House.

“It’s very important to be able to take $3.5 billion and make sure it’s used for the benefit of the Afghan people,” a White House official told a news conference.

He added that the objective is also to ensure that the families of victims of terrorism “can have their voices heard” before the US federal court. Biden acknowledged, however, that this is a “judicially complicated” situation and that this announcement is just the beginning of a procedure that could take months.

The path chosen by Biden to obtain these Afghan funds is sure to generate controversy, at a time when Afghanistan is facing a serious humanitarian crisis.

The gross reserves of the Central Bank of Afghanistan at the end of April 2021 were $9.4 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund.

That amount, deposited before the Taliban regained power in August last year, is mostly abroad, most of it in the United States.

To justify the decision, the US government points out that these reservations came in part from international aid, especially from the Americans, received by Afghanistan.