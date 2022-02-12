Journalist “pokes” Flamengo fans for pressure on Paulo Sousa: “Turns into a mad scientist”

Flamengo

Carlos Eduardo Mansur says exacerbated demands on the coach’s work are unreasonable

Guilherme Ramos

Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo - Paulo Sousa has received criticism from the fans
Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo – Paulo Sousa has received criticism from the fans
After a reasonably tight 2-1 victory over Audax, away from home, in a match valid for the fifth round of the Campeonato Carioca, part of the Flamengo crowd started to “poke” the Portuguese coach. After a start with an alternative team, the new coach of the rubro-negro was against Audax only in his third game in front of the main team, but that has been “round”.

However, the journalist Carlos Eduardo Mansur, in his blog on Globo Esporte, “poked” the demands made on the coach in such an embryonic period of the campaign, and highlighted the lack of time for the preparation of the teams in Brazil. “In a rational environment , we would be able to recognize that the first rounds of the State are not exactly an extension of the pre-season”, he commented.

Mansur also stressed that the results in state have “almost no relevance” and recalled the fact that, in one month of the season, 25% of the clubs that will compete in the Série A of the Brasileirão have already fired their coaches (Corinthians, Juventude, Atlético-GO , Avaí and Botafogo). The journalist even made a comparison with the peculiarities of preparation in Europe, where Paulo Sousa comes from and would be used to.

“It is no longer possible (…), after three matches of the starters, to treat like a mad scientist the coach who does exactly what, in his culture, is usual in a pre-season (…): experiment. If Brazil really wants to be open to coaches of different origins, it doesn’t make sense to turn up its nose at someone who looks detached from the shackles of an immediate and result-oriented culture”, reinforced the journalist.

