Juca: “There is no favorite between Palmeiras and Chelsea in the World Cup final” – 02/12/2022

Palmeiras and Chelsea decide today (12) the Club World Cup at 1:30 pm (Brasilia time). In the semifinals, Palestra Itália found it less difficult than the Blues to qualify, which raised the question: do you have a favorite in the final? Will Palmeiras play toe-to-toe with Chelsea?

At the Ball Possession #201, journalist Juca Kfouri says that there is no clear favorite in the decision. For him, although Chelsea have a better team, Palmeiras have a great chance of winning if they present their best version and count on a day uninspired by the rival.

“Player for player, Chelsea is much better, but the team and the security that Palmeiras showed and Chelsea’s hesitations lead me to believe that there is no favorite. It’s a game that looks the same, either of them can win”, he says. .

“At a certain point in the Chelsea game, I came to believe that it wouldn’t do for Palmeiras, but Chelsea, like what happens in the Premier League, dies in the second half. Now, if Palmeiras play their best football and Chelsea too , Chelsea will be champions”, he adds.

Juca also compares Palmeiras with the last Brazilian team that was world champion, rival Corinthians, precisely against Chelsea in 2012. According to him, Abel’s team arrives even stronger than Tite’s.

“He has even more chances than the last Brazilian who won a World Cup, which was a bigger surprise than it will be if Palmeiras wins, although this Chelsea is better than that one. This Palmeiras seems to be more prepared to win the title of the that Corinthians was.”

