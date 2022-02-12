Ketogenic diet, see the myths and truths of this type of food

Top Stories

Today on February 02, 2022 the Simplified Health blog brings you the myths and truths about the ketogenic diet. Everyone wants to lose weight, right, but they never know which diet to start, so we usually go on a fad diet.

Although it is more practical, going on a fad diet may not always be a good thing for you, as it is necessary to have medical supervision before starting any reduction of food in the body. A bad diet can bring health risks and you don’t want to get sick, do you?

What is ketogenic diet?

Ketogenic diet is a diet where you eat the most protein and vegetables instead of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates are cut to almost zero, but not completely removed from the diet.

Ketogenic diet lose weight in days!

No, the ketogenic diet will not make you lose 15 kg in 10 days, but you will undoubtedly lose weight, as your body starts to consume the reserve fat instead of consuming the carbohydrate you used to eat before.

Diet gives kidney stones

Truth! As you consume more carbohydrates and less protein, the diet will make you more likely to have kidney stones, so it is necessary to drink plenty of fluids before any diet, during and after the diet.

Can hair with diet

Truth. If you don’t have medical supervision and a nutritionist, your body can stop ingesting substances that are necessary for normal functioning and causing you to lose your hair, weaken your nails, etc.

Diet is good for gym

True, ketogenic diet for those who pull a iron is great, you will definitely gain more muscle, because you are ingesting pure protein all the time, now is that time to do that exercise to lift your butt or gain arm.

So, did you like the myths and truths about the ketogenic diet? Leave in the comments if you are going to do it or not.