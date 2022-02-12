know what to expect – All in Technology

It’s been some time since the manufacturer OnePlus returned to dedicate itself to intermediate smartphones. And one of the models expected to launch soon is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, whose launch date is expected to take place on the 17th of February. And now, its key specs have been shared online.

According to leaker Ishan Agarwal, the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 will come equipped with a 6.43-inch touchscreen with AMOLED technology. The list says that the screen will have Gorilla Glass 5 and support for HDR10+. In addition, the smartphone should include a 16MP front camera.





See too:

In performance, the device should feature the advanced Dimensity 900 chipset that supports next-generation 5G networks. The native storage capacity was not revealed, but it is known that it will support microSD card up to 1TB. In addition, the source confirms features such as a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging, Android 11 (update to 12) and a P2 input for headphones.

Specifications – OnePlus Nord CE (2021):