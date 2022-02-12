Large dinosaurs were also victims of respiratory infections, study finds | Science

2 of 2 Simulation shows comparison of the dinosaur with a 1.70 meter man and what would be the flow of the respiratory system infected by the infection — Photo: Woodruff, et al., and Francisco Bruñén Alfaro/Handout

Simulation shows comparison of the dinosaur with a 1.70 meter man and what would be the flow of the respiratory system infected by the infection — Photo: Woodruff, et al., and Francisco Bruñén Alfaro/Handout