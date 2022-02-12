Large dinosaurs were also victims of respiratory infections, study finds | Science

A study published this Thursday (10) in the scientific journal Scientific Reports says that the fossilized remains of a sauropod dinosaur, known for its long neck and small head, show that the specimen was the victim of a respiratory infection.
According to the researchers, this is the first time that evidence points to an infection of the type in a non-avian dinosaur (considering that avian were the ones that had wings, like Archeopteryx).
“Considering the possible symptoms this animal had, you can’t help but feel sorry for Dolly. We all experience these same symptoms (cough, difficulty breathing, fever) – and here’s a 150-million-year-old dinosaur that probably felt just as miserable as we all do when we’re sick.” in a research release note.
Simulation shows comparison of the dinosaur with a 1.70 meter man and what would be the flow of the respiratory system infected by the infection — Photo: Woodruff, et al., and Francisco Bruñén Alfaro/Handout
Nicknamed Dolly, the specimen was discovered in Montana, United States, and lived about 150 million years ago. From the analysis of neck bones, researchers led by Cary Woodruff identified bony protrusions with an unusual texture and shape.
CT scans showed that the anomalies were abnormal development of bone structures that scientists say formed in response to an infection. According to the researchers, the tissue changes are consistent with modern cases of mycobacterial lung infection.
The first association with respiratory problems occurred because the point of anomalies was located in cavities in the bones that were connected with the lung, integrating the complex respiratory system of the dinosaur.
“This fossil infection in Dolly not only helps us trace the evolutionary history of respiratory diseases, it gives us a better understanding of what types of diseases dinosaurs were susceptible to,” said Woodruff.
